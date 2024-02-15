Helika Raises $8M in Oversubscribed Series A Round from Pantera Capital, Sparkle Ventures, Diagram Ventures & Sfermion

In the last 12 months we have captured a dominant market share in the web3 gaming space under challenging market conditions. We are now ready to launch the next generation of AI-powered Game Management products to help our partners succeed. Post this

Anton Umnov, Co-Founder & CEO of Helika, said "In the last 12 months we have captured a dominant market share in the web3 gaming space under challenging market conditions. We are now ready to launch the next generation of AI-powered Game Management products to help our partners succeed. After our success in the US and Europe, we will continue growing our global footprint entering the APAC market. We are grateful for the vote of confidence from both our existing and new venture partners."

Franklin Bi, Partner at Pantera Capital (a leading blockchain venture fund with $5B AUM and an early investor in Alchemy, Circle, and Arbitrum) said, "Helika has simply built the best solution in the market for analyzing and growing web3 user activity. Their customers are among the top gaming studios and web3 consumer brands in the world. As the gaming world starts to evolve with the speed of AI and the power of web3, Helika's AI Game Engine will become a critical tool for every builder. We're excited to partner with the Helika team to lead their Series A, as they build the analytics and infrastructure that every great team in web3 and web2 will eventually need to drive user growth and engagement."

Yat Siu, Animoca Brands' Co-Founder and Executive Chairman and Sparkle Ventures' Investment Committee Member, said, "Helika is a leader in web3 analytics, attribution and game management, working not only with Animoca Brands and our portfolio companies, but also with, Yuga, Wildcard and others. The investment Sparkle Venture made in Helika is a testament to Helika's strong market position and best-in-class products."

Helika's revenue has quickly surpassed seven figures in under a year, propelled by a robust product-market fit and ambitious product expansions, following a $4M seed round led by Diagram Ventures in Q1 2023. With a combined 35+ years in gaming, analytics and AI, Helika's founding team, including Anton Umnov, Lucas Fulks and Cori Crohman, is well-equipped to deliver the best in class products and services for the gaming industry as a whole.

Helika is an industry-leading data analytics, marketing, and game management platform focused on solving three main challenges for studios: driving profitable user acquisition growth, deriving impactful insights from disparate web2 and web3 data sources, and optimizing game experiences to improve player engagement, retention, and monetization. Many top AAA studios, including Yuga Labs, Wildcard Alliance, WAGMI, Treasure, Proof of Play, Pixelcraft Studios, Life Beyond (Animoca Brands), BoomLand, Bazooka Tango, Azra Games, and many more rely on Helika to support their core analytics and infrastructure needs. Existing investors include Big Brain Holdings, Sparkle Ventures, Sfermion, Diagram Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, StreamingFast and angels such as Marc Alloul.

