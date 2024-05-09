HelioCampus Research Reveals Growing Need for Mental Health Staffing and Resources on College Campuses

83% of Institutions Have Increased Student Mental Health Support Services Post-Pandemic.

BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a survey conducted by HelioCampus, an EdTech company that provides Institutional Performance Management tools and services, 83% of the institutions surveyed have increased student mental health support services since the pandemic.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, HelioCampus is publishing for the first time its proprietary research on trends in student mental health staffing.

Data Insights: Summary of Key Findings

97% of respondents agreed that mental health is a hot topic on their campus

91% of institutions increased student mental health support services prior to COVID-19

83% of institutions increased student mental health support services in response to COVID-19; and

74% have explored using outside counseling services or platforms to supplement on-campus mental health resources

Despite decreasing student enrollments from FY20-FY22, over 50% of Mid-Size, Smaller, and Smallest institutions increased their ratio of Student Mental Health & Wellness FTEs per student.

"Our purpose is to provide higher education with technology and analyses designed to make the business of higher education easier to manage. Our mental health survey and report highlights the interconnectedness of an institution's mission, student outcomes and financials. We're seeing institutions make investments to serve their students inside and outside the classroom, and then be able to benchmark these investments against their peer institutions to ensure they are investing at the right levels for their campus," explained Darren Catalano, HelioCampus CEO.

How Institutions Can Leverage Benchmarking Data to Inform Investments in Mental Health Support

What can be done to improve the situation for students, faculty and staff? A 2023 American Council on Education report stated, "The student mental health crisis is not just a counseling center issue. It is a campus-wide issue, and higher education cannot hire its way out of it—there are not enough counselors and not enough funds."

Enter Institutional Performance Management. Tapping into peer networks and applying the right metrics can result in information sharing that better informs budgeting and other future decision making. In short, collaborating with other institutions can help meet stakeholders' needs in new but proven ways by doing the following:

Evaluate the effectiveness of your student mental health and wellness initiatives: how satisfied are your students? How does that vary across different demographic groups?

Evaluate employee turnover in Student Mental Health & Wellness roles at your institution. Identify strategies to promote employee retention.

Connect with other higher ed leaders who have leveraged these solutions to see if it's the right fit for your campus.

Compare staffing levels to other institutions, and connect with your peers to share learnings and best practices.

Innovative leaders at Temple University were able to do just this. Jaison Kurichi, Associate Vice President for Budget and Planning at Temple University outlined their work: "In fall 2022, Temple leveraged an insights analysis to better understand our labor spend and organizational structure for health and wellness services to students and employees at the university. Because we were able to benchmark data with peer institutions and be connected with members to learn more about their initiatives, Temple decided to invest one million dollars in a new Health and Well-being division that takes a holistic approach to promoting a campus culture of mental, physical and social wellness for all students, faculty, and staff."

About the survey

The survey includes participation from member institutions from HelioCampus' Benchmarking Consortium. HelioCampus analyzed FY20-FY22 Administrative & Academic labor data from 68 member institutions across five university size categories. The November 2021 student mental health survey includes: N=37 total respondents and N=33 from unique institutions.

For more information regarding the survey, please contact: Kylie Johnson, Senior Director of Communications, [email protected].

About HelioCampus

HelioCampus partners with higher ed's most forward-thinking leaders, providing a unique set of tools designed to help them rise to the challenge of today's high stakes. Through HelioCampus's Institutional Performance Management products and services, higher ed institutions can tap into groundbreaking processes that enable them to deliver on their mission by driving enrollments, controlling expenses, and improving learning outcomes.

HelioCampus' roots are grounded in higher ed. The company's founding team was charged with leading the University of Maryland Global Campus through an era of declining enrollment and student retention. In response to this high stakes moment, they turned to data analytics and the Institutional Performance Management discipline. Our founders built what is now our flagship data analytics platform and leveraged the insights to increase net tuition revenue and improve student retention over a four year period. Inspired by the idea to help other higher ed leaders do the same, HelioCampus was spun out of the University System of Maryland to serve other institutions with the same technology and practices.

Learn more at http://www.heliocampus.com and follow @HelioCampus on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kylie Johnson, HelioCampus, 1 202-770-6318, [email protected], https://www.heliocampus.com/

SOURCE HelioCampus