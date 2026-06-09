Helix Health Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Apex Paramedics on Its Sale to Royal Ambulance

Helix Health Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Apex Paramedics, a Colorado provider of scheduled, non-emergent interfacility transport, in its sale to Royal Ambulance. The transaction positions Royal to enter Colorado and expand its health system transport capabilities beyond Northern California.
DENVER, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helix Health Capital Advisors ("Helix") served as the exclusive financial advisor to Apex Paramedics ("Apex"), a provider of scheduled, non-emergent interfacility transport ("IFT") services in Colorado, in its sale to Royal Ambulance ("Royal"), a California-based strategic acquirer.
Founded in 2015, Apex provides scheduled and non-emergent IFT services across the Denver metro and Colorado Springs markets, supporting patient movement across care settings. Apex has developed long-standing relationships with leading health systems, supported by multi-year service agreements and a strong track record of clinical quality and on-time performance.
Royal Ambulance, headquartered in San Leandro, California, provides a range of medical and specialty transportation services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including advanced life support and critical care capabilities. The combination establishes Royal's presence in Colorado and strengthens its ability to serve health system partners with consistent, high-quality transport operations.
Non-emergent IFT continues to see increasing strategic interest as operators navigate rising labor costs, fleet and equipment requirements, and evolving compliance and contracting complexity. Consolidation is accelerating as acquirers prioritize scaled operators that can deliver consistent service levels, efficient scheduling and routing, and durable relationships with health systems and other care providers.
"Health systems rely on transport partners for consistent execution across high-volume, scheduled patient movement," said Greg Anderson, Managing Director of Helix Health Capital Advisors. "Apex has built a strong foundation in its Colorado markets, and Royal is well-positioned to expand that capability as it enters the state."
Helix advised Apex's shareholders and leadership team across all phases of the transaction, including preparation and positioning, targeted buyer outreach, process management, diligence coordination, negotiation of key terms, and execution through closing.
About Apex Paramedics
Apex Paramedics is a provider of scheduled, non-emergent interfacility transport services across the Denver metro and Colorado Springs markets, supporting patient movement across care settings.
About Royal Ambulance
Royal Ambulance provides medical transportation and specialty transport services across the San Francisco Bay Area, including advanced life support and critical care capabilities.
About Helix Health Capital Advisors
Helix Health Capital Advisors is a healthcare-focused investment banking firm advising owners, management teams, and investors across the lower middle market.
Media Contact
Brad Brumbaugh, Helix Health Capital Advisors, 1 (303) 537-4540, [email protected], https://www.helixhealthcapital.com/
Greg Anderson, Helix Health Capital Advisors, 1 (303) 537-4540, [email protected], https://www.helixhealthcapital.com/
SOURCE Helix Health Capital Advisors
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