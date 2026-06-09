Helix Health Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Apex Paramedics on Its Sale to Royal Ambulance

"Apex has built a strong foundation in its Colorado markets, and Royal is well-positioned to expand that capability as it enters the state." Post this

Royal Ambulance, headquartered in San Leandro, California, provides a range of medical and specialty transportation services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including advanced life support and critical care capabilities. The combination establishes Royal's presence in Colorado and strengthens its ability to serve health system partners with consistent, high-quality transport operations.

Non-emergent IFT continues to see increasing strategic interest as operators navigate rising labor costs, fleet and equipment requirements, and evolving compliance and contracting complexity. Consolidation is accelerating as acquirers prioritize scaled operators that can deliver consistent service levels, efficient scheduling and routing, and durable relationships with health systems and other care providers.

"Health systems rely on transport partners for consistent execution across high-volume, scheduled patient movement," said Greg Anderson, Managing Director of Helix Health Capital Advisors. "Apex has built a strong foundation in its Colorado markets, and Royal is well-positioned to expand that capability as it enters the state."

Helix advised Apex's shareholders and leadership team across all phases of the transaction, including preparation and positioning, targeted buyer outreach, process management, diligence coordination, negotiation of key terms, and execution through closing.

About Apex Paramedics

Apex Paramedics is a provider of scheduled, non-emergent interfacility transport services across the Denver metro and Colorado Springs markets, supporting patient movement across care settings.

About Royal Ambulance

Royal Ambulance provides medical transportation and specialty transport services across the San Francisco Bay Area, including advanced life support and critical care capabilities.

About Helix Health Capital Advisors

Helix Health Capital Advisors is a healthcare-focused investment banking firm advising owners, management teams, and investors across the lower middle market.

Media Contact

Brad Brumbaugh, Helix Health Capital Advisors, 1 (303) 537-4540, [email protected], https://www.helixhealthcapital.com/

Greg Anderson, Helix Health Capital Advisors, 1 (303) 537-4540, [email protected], https://www.helixhealthcapital.com/

SOURCE Helix Health Capital Advisors