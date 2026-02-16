Helix Health Capital Advisors Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Alliant Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice Care in Its Sale to Choice Health at Home

Helix Health Capital Advisors ("Helix") served as the exclusive financial advisor to Alliant Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice Care ("Alliant") in connection with its sale to Choice Health at Home ("Choice"), a home-based care platform backed by Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings.

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helix Health Capital Advisors ("Helix") served as the exclusive financial advisor to Alliant Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice Care ("Alliant") in connection with its sale to Choice Health at Home ("Choice"), a home-based care platform backed by Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings. The transaction closed on November 12, 2025. To learn more, visit Helix's website announcement here.

Alliant is a Colorado provider that has served its communities for more than a decade. The company is a Medicare-certified skilled home health provider with integrated hospice operations, supporting patients and families across a range of care needs in the home setting.

Choice Health at Home, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, is a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services. "At Choice, our focus is on building integrated, high-quality care platforms that truly serve patients and families," said David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Choice Health at Home.

Tim Heronimus, co-founder of Alliant, shared his enthusiasm for the transaction, stating, "Joining Choice Health at Home allows us to build on the strong foundation we have created for patients, families, and our employees. Choice provides additional resources and support while preserving the personalized care and local leadership that define who we are. We are excited for what the future holds for our team and the communities we serve."

"Home-based care continues to see strong strategic interest as payers and referral sources increasingly emphasize quality performance, responsiveness, and coordinated care delivery—while operators navigate labor constraints, documentation requirements, and rising patient acuity in the home," said Greg Anderson, Managing Director at Helix Health Capital Advisors. "In this environment, platforms continue to prioritize partnerships with regional providers that bring strong local execution and a broader in-home continuum."

The partnership positions Alliant to continue delivering high-quality care with additional scale resources behind it, while expanding Choice's integrated footprint in Colorado.

Helix advised Alliant's leadership team throughout the transaction, including positioning and preparation, coordinating a focused buyer outreach process, managing diligence, and supporting negotiations and execution through closing. The transaction further reinforces Helix's work across healthcare services, advising owners, management teams, and investors on M&A and capital solutions in the lower middle market.

About Alliant Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice Care

Alliant is a Colorado provider of home health and hospice services, supporting patients and families with skilled clinical care and a coordinated continuum of services in the home.

About Choice Health at Home

Choice Health at Home is a provider of home health, hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services across multiple states.

About Helix Health Capital Advisors

Helix Health Capital Advisors is a healthcare-focused investment banking firm advising owners, management teams, and investors on mergers and acquisitions and capital solutions, with a focus on the lower middle market. For additional information, visit helixhealthcapital.com.

Media Contact

Greg Anderson, Helix Health Capital Advisors, 1 (303) 537-4540, [email protected], https://www.helixhealthcapital.com/

Brad Brumbaugh, Helix Health Capital Advisors, 1 (303) 537-4540, [email protected], https://www.helixhealthcapital.com/

SOURCE Helix Health Capital Advisors