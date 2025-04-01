Heller Fundraising Group Celebrates 20 Years of Transformative Impact

Heller Fundraising Group celebrates 20 years of empowering over 120 nonprofits to raise more than $1 billion through strategic consulting and fundraising support. Founded by Peter Heller in 2004, the firm specializes in capital campaigns, major gift programs, and feasibility studies. Learn more at hellerfundraisinggroup.com and follow on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/heller-fundraising-group.
NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heller Fundraising Group recently celebrated two decades of providing fundraising and strategic consulting services to a diverse group of more than 120 nonprofits spanning education, social services, synagogues and churches, the arts, social justice, children's advocacy, and scientific research. As of 2025, they have guided these nonprofits to secure more than $1 billion in contributions.
The Heller Group was founded in 2004 when Peter Heller left Columbia University after 10 years as a senior member of the fundraising staff and 30 years in the nonprofit world. He quickly leveraged his experience to help clients rethink their fundraising strategy and raise more money than ever before—a goal that continues to drive the Heller Group today.
Among the Heller Group's first clients was the Actors Fund, now known as the Entertainment Community Fund. Peter served as interim director of major donors and, during that time, helped the nonprofit shift its strategy from a membership-based program to a mindset of charitable support for a valuable mission.
The following year, the Heller Group began offering capital campaign support when Peter co-managed the Sant Bani School's largest campaign to date. The private day school in rural New Hampshire raised $10 million for an endowment. The school's largest donor also responded to a $1 million request with a match challenge for gifts of $50,000 or more that ultimately inspired other donors to give $1.5 million.
This success was quickly followed by partnerships with other nonprofits to reach new fundraising heights, including:
- Associated Universities, Virginia
- Dream Harlem RBI, New York
- Fountain Valley School, Colorado
- Mesa USA, New Mexico
- Ossining Children's Center, New York
- Sciencenter, New York
- SUNY New Paltz, New York
- Family Services, New York
- Fountainhouse, New York
- Hudson Guild, New York
- WBGO, New Jersey
- Amnesty International, New York
- Standing Rock CDC, South Dakota
- Westhab, New York
- Irish Arts Center, New York
- Manhattan School of Music, New York
- Martha's Vineyard Museum, Massachusetts
- Center for Constitutional Law, New York
- National Women's Law Center, New York
- New York Civil Liberties Union, New York
- American Jewish World Services, New York
- Brooklyn Heights Synagogue, New York
- Judson Memorial Church, New York
- Charity Navigator, Iowa
- China Institute, New York
- Riverkeeper, New York
- LifeFlight of Maine, Maine
- National Audubon Society, New York
- Queens Botanical Garden, New York
"They did not come in with preconceptions. They listened," says Hannah Moore, Director of Philanthropy at Temple Rodef Shalom, where the Heller Group led a $16 million building expansion campaign. "Rather than telling our (female) staff how to do their jobs, they were flexible, collaborative, and stretched our organization to build our own culture of philanthropy."
In recognition of the Heller Group's 20-year anniversary, the organization will be sharing these and other client stories on LinkedIn as part of a series highlighting 20 lessons learned from challenging fundraising assumptions to achieve unprecedented success.
"The relationship between a nonprofit client and their fundraising consultant has the potential to be a true gamechanger," Peter says. "The most successful engagements I have witnessed have one thing in common: the client took full advantage of our working relationship."
By his fourth year in business, Peter was regularly partnering with a team of collaborators who brought a wide range of expert advice and experience. Today, the Heller Group team includes six staff members and 20 consultants with backgrounds in campaigns, major gift engagement, annual fund development, and corporate and foundation relations, as well as project leadership, strategic planning, case and grant writing, management, and more.
"One of our great strengths—and differentiators—is our ability to provide nonprofits with highly skilled hand-selected teams," Heller says. "We believe that bringing a small group to each organization not only allows for multiple intelligences to work on challenges, but also accomplishes fundraising goals quickly and efficiently."
About the Heller Fundraising Group
Through well-executed capital campaigns, in-depth feasibility studies, effective major gift programs, and transformational fundraising training, the Heller Group has helped clients raise hundreds of millions of dollars. Learn more about the Heller Fundraising Group—including its services and past clients—at hellerfundraisinggroup.com and follow them on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/heller-fundraising-group.
Media Contact
Jess Domain, Heller Fundraising group, 1 212 3280598, [email protected], www.HellerFundraisingGroup.com
SOURCE Heller Fundraising group
Share this article