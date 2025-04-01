Heller Fundraising Group Celebrates 20 Years of Transformative Impact

"The relationship between a nonprofit client and their fundraising consultant has the potential to be a true gamechanger," Peter says. "The most successful engagements I have witnessed have one thing in common: the client took full advantage of our working relationship." Post this

Among the Heller Group's first clients was the Actors Fund, now known as the Entertainment Community Fund. Peter served as interim director of major donors and, during that time, helped the nonprofit shift its strategy from a membership-based program to a mindset of charitable support for a valuable mission.

The following year, the Heller Group began offering capital campaign support when Peter co-managed the Sant Bani School's largest campaign to date. The private day school in rural New Hampshire raised $10 million for an endowment. The school's largest donor also responded to a $1 million request with a match challenge for gifts of $50,000 or more that ultimately inspired other donors to give $1.5 million.

This success was quickly followed by partnerships with other nonprofits to reach new fundraising heights, including:

Associated Universities, Virginia

Dream Harlem RBI, New York

Fountain Valley School, Colorado

Mesa USA , New Mexico

, Ossining Children's Center, New York

Sciencenter, New York

SUNY New Paltz, New York

Family Services, New York

Fountainhouse, New York

Hudson Guild , New York

, WBGO, New Jersey

Amnesty International, New York

Standing Rock CDC, South Dakota

Westhab, New York

Irish Arts Center, New York

Manhattan School of Music , New York

, Martha's Vineyard Museum, Massachusetts

Center for Constitutional Law, New York

National Women's Law Center, New York

New York Civil Liberties Union, New York

American Jewish World Services, New York

Brooklyn Heights Synagogue, New York

Judson Memorial Church, New York

Charity Navigator, Iowa

China Institute, New York

Riverkeeper, New York

LifeFlight of Maine , Maine

, National Audubon Society, New York

Queens Botanical Garden, New York

"They did not come in with preconceptions. They listened," says Hannah Moore, Director of Philanthropy at Temple Rodef Shalom, where the Heller Group led a $16 million building expansion campaign. "Rather than telling our (female) staff how to do their jobs, they were flexible, collaborative, and stretched our organization to build our own culture of philanthropy."

In recognition of the Heller Group's 20-year anniversary, the organization will be sharing these and other client stories on LinkedIn as part of a series highlighting 20 lessons learned from challenging fundraising assumptions to achieve unprecedented success.

By his fourth year in business, Peter was regularly partnering with a team of collaborators who brought a wide range of expert advice and experience. Today, the Heller Group team includes six staff members and 20 consultants with backgrounds in campaigns, major gift engagement, annual fund development, and corporate and foundation relations, as well as project leadership, strategic planning, case and grant writing, management, and more.

"One of our great strengths—and differentiators—is our ability to provide nonprofits with highly skilled hand-selected teams," Heller says. "We believe that bringing a small group to each organization not only allows for multiple intelligences to work on challenges, but also accomplishes fundraising goals quickly and efficiently."

