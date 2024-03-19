Hello Divorce Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Being recognized as a leader in social good reflects our unwavering dedication at Hello Divorce to revolutionizing the entire divorce experience. Post this

The year 2023 was a particularly pivotal time for Hello Divorce, with the company's expansion of its full-service legal divorce offerings to more than half the U.S. population, and the rollout of proprietary divorce software solutions, financial service guidance, and mediation help to the entire country, furthering the mission of providing a full spectrum of support for the entire life transition divorce causes.

Hello Divorce is the nation's most accurate and easy-to-use divorce platform, with its core products combining proprietary software to make court forms easy to understand and fill out, plus flat-fee expert help to move divorcing spouses to an agreement on financial and family issues. The service includes review, filing, and service of all necessary court forms in a divorce. In addition, the company offers custom marital settlement agreements, legal advice, divorce finance help, and thousands of free resources for every aspect of the divorce process.

Along with its core services, Hello Divorce started the year with the launch of HomeSplit, a revolutionary solution for divorced and separating couples designed to simplify one of the most complex and emotionally charged aspects of divorce: the family home. It offers a clear, equitable path for families to make informed decisions about their shared property, ensuring fair, financially sound outcomes and supporting each family's future.

"What a time it is to be at the intersection of real estate and law — two sectors historically resistant to change but now ripe for innovation," Levine said. "This tool is a response to a growing demand and critical need for transparency, fairness, and empowerment in the divorce process, offering a user-friendly way to resolve what can often be the most contentious part of splitting up. With HomeSplit, we're leveraging modern technology to enhance efficiency, affordability, and satisfaction while preparing to unveil key partnerships that will fundamentally redefine the landscape of family law and real estate."

Hello Divorce's transformative impact is evident, saving users an average of nearly $13,000 each, collectively saving over $16 million in legal fees in 2023 alone. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to making high-quality legal help more accessible and affordable.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses globally, showcasing companies like Hello Divorce that drive progress and innovation. The full list is a comprehensive guide to today's business innovators, available online, in-app, and on newsstands starting March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Hello Divorce is leading the way in transforming the divorce experience, providing a supportive, innovative platform that simplifies the legal complexities of divorce. By integrating real estate expertise through the HomeSplit Solution, Hello Divorce fully supports clients in making informed decisions about their homes, facilitating smoother transitions to new beginnings.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC and our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

