Hello Lesson Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Founded in 2011, Hello Lesson began as a small, local initiative in Las Vegas and has grown into a national and international leader in personalized learning. The platform now connects students to expert instruction in disciplines ranging from tennis, swimming, and archery to skateboarding, mixology, photography, music, and language learning. HelloLesson's brands include GOSKATE.com, Local Bartending School, TennisProNow, and others—serving over 150,000 students in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

"This recognition from Inc. is not just about growth—it's about impact," said Robert Guirola, Director of Operations at Hello Lesson. "Fifteen years ago, we set out in Las Vegas with a vision to make high-quality instruction accessible anywhere. The pandemic shifted how people learn, and we were ready. Whether you want to master the guitar, improve your swimming, or learn French before your next trip, HelloLesson makes it possible."

The Inc. 5000 list is a data-driven snapshot of America's most successful independent businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. This year's honorees have navigated economic uncertainty, inflation, and shifting labor markets, yet still achieved extraordinary growth."Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

"These businesses didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."Hello Lesson's rise is especially meaningful to the Las Vegas community, where it began and continues to provide local employment while exporting expertise to learners across the country and around the world.

Founded in 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hello Lesson is a global educational marketplace that connects students with expert instructors in sports, arts, professional skills, and academic subjects. Offering both in-person and online learning options, HelloLesson has served over 150,000 students worldwide. Its family of brands includes GOSKATE.com, Local Bartending School, TennisProNow, NemoSwimSchool, DeluxeBartendingService, and more.

