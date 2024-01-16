Hello Neighbor Network Expands Fellowship Program, Empowering 80 Nonprofit Leaders Across 29 States to Foster Inclusive Communities

The Hello Neighbor Network is expanding it's Fellowship program, welcoming a new cohort of 17 grassroots nonprofit leaders across 12 states. The Network now empowers over 80 nonprofit leaders across 29 states to foster inclusive communities.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Network's overarching programming currently serves a total of 80 leaders across 29 states. The Fellowship program supports leaders in their environments as they address the unique needs of their respective communities throughout the country. This is done through peer support and interpersonal connections, education and know-how, funding opportunities via the Network Resilience Grants program and more.

The Fellowship supports nonprofits during the early years of their existence; this is widely known to be the most challenging time of their development, during which 30–50% of small businesses and nonprofits fail.

By growing the Fellowship, Hello Neighbor expands community and connection between grassroots leaders throughout the U.S., all of whom make their communities more welcoming and inclusive to immigrants and refugees. The Fellowship will provide leaders with meaningful community and connection, and with relevant, built-in opportunities to strengthen their organizations.

Between the evacuation of Afghanistan in 2021, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a host of other geopolitical conflicts, increased capacity is required across the U.S. to help resettle and offer post-resettlement support to refugee and immigrant families. There are over 108.4 million forcibly displaced people around the world. Many refugees arrive at their destinations without the language and cultural knowledge to navigate a new place. There are hundreds of community members, community-based groups, and early-stage nonprofits who have the passion and approach to do the work of welcoming new neighbors to the U.S. and are eager to get started.

The 17 Hello Neighbor Network Fellows represent 12 states across the U.S.:

About Hello Neighbor Network: The Hello Neighbor Network, powered by Hello Neighbor, works with grassroots leaders and organizations across the United States serving immigrants and refugees. It promotes greater understanding and connection between new neighbors and host communities and encourages the development of more resilient and inclusive communities by supporting nonprofit organizations and their leaders. For more information, please visit neighbornetwork.io

