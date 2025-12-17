Hello.ae Launches Premium .AE Domain Name Auction Platform

Hello.ae, a UAE-based domain registrar and marketplace focused on the .ae namespace, today announced the launch of its premium .ae domain auction platform. The new offering is expected to generate strong interest as the UAE continues to establish itself as a leading hub for startups and digital entrepreneurship.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hello.ae, a UAE-based domain registrar and marketplace focused on the .ae namespace, today announced the launch of its premium .ae domain auction platform. The new offering is expected to generate strong interest as the UAE continues to establish itself as a leading hub for startups and digital entrepreneurship.

The auction platform enables entrepreneurs, founders, and businesses to bid on high-value, memorable domain names ending in .ae, the official country-code top-level domain of the United Arab Emirates. These domains provide companies with a strong local digital identity while maintaining global relevance.

Premium one-word .ae domains have become increasingly scarce and often command prices in the five to six figures on the secondary market. This has historically limited access for early-stage founders and entrepreneurs with compelling ideas but limited budgets.

"The UAE is a major hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East," said Abdul Rahman Tarabichi, CEO of Hello.ae. "Dubai has become a magnet for internet-based businesses, with founders choosing to build and scale online while operating from one of the world's most dynamic cities. Securing the right domain name is often the first critical step in launching a successful startup, and at Hello.ae, we work with our clients to make premium naming opportunities more accessible," added Abdul Rahman.

The Hello.ae auction was designed to provide a cost-effective way to acquire unique, brandable, and highly memorable .ae domain names. Auctions start with opening bids of $99 and have no reserve prices. Domains currently available at auction include Agency.ae, Coaching.ae, Earn.ae, Galactic.ae, Iron.ae, Laser.ae, Pineapple.ae, Printing.ae, Sunshine.ae, and Vet.ae.

Current auction listings and bidding details are available at https://auctions.hello.ae

Unlike certain country-code domains that impose local ownership requirements, .ae domains are unrestricted and may be registered, traded, and used by individuals and organizations worldwide. This makes premium .ae domains globally accessible digital assets.

