HelloMillions Expands Game Portfolio with the Launch of Gravity Plinko

"We're always looking to bring our players new and engaging experiences," said Joerg Nottebaum, Spokesperson at HelloMillions. "Gravity Plinko offers a distinct way to enjoy Plinko gameplay, with its own style and pace." Post this

Developed by ICONIC21, Gravity Plinko builds on the classic drop-and-bounce gameplay with its exclusive Gravity Ball Bonus. Players launch balls through a grid of 14 fixed multiplier pockets and 2 bonus pockets. Landing in a bonus pocket triggers the Gravity Ball, releasing extra balls with boosted multipliers for bigger rewards. With a maximum win of 10,000x, every drop offers the potential for major prizes.

A New Chapter for HelloMillions

This marks the first time HelloMillions players can enjoy Plinko gameplay. Known for the wide range of slots and live casino games, HelloMillions is now expanding into new game formats that combine simplicity, suspense, and huge prize potential.

The game is now live and ready to play at HelloMillions.com.

About HelloMillions

HelloMillions is a premier social casino catering to US players, offering a wide selection of games, daily free coins, and the opportunity to redeem winnings for MEGA prizes. With a focus on variety, accessibility, and rewarding play, HelloMillions remains a favorite destination for social casino fans.

No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.

Media Contact

Joerg Nottebaum, HelloMillions, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.hellomillions.com/

SOURCE HelloMillions