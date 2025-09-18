HelloMillions Expands Game Portfolio with the Launch of Gravity Plinko

HelloMillions, a leading social casino in the US, has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of Gravity Plinko by ICONIC21, marking the platform's first-ever Plinko-style title. The game builds on the classic drop-and-bounce format with a unique Gravity Ball Bonus, where landing in bonus pockets releases extra balls with boosted multipliers for bigger rewards, offering players the chance to win up to 10,000x. Known for its wide selection of slots and live casino games, HelloMillions is broadening its offerings to include new, easy-to-play formats that deliver suspense and massive prize potential, further strengthening its appeal to social casino players across the U.S.
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HelloMillions, a leading social casino delivering engaging gameplay and daily free coins to players across the United States, has added a brand new Plinko game to its growing library: Gravity Plinko by ICONIC21. This release introduces a fresh twist to the well-known Plinko format, giving players new ways to play and win MEGA prizes.
What is Gravity Plinko?
Developed by ICONIC21, Gravity Plinko builds on the classic drop-and-bounce gameplay with its exclusive Gravity Ball Bonus. Players launch balls through a grid of 14 fixed multiplier pockets and 2 bonus pockets. Landing in a bonus pocket triggers the Gravity Ball, releasing extra balls with boosted multipliers for bigger rewards. With a maximum win of 10,000x, every drop offers the potential for major prizes.
A New Chapter for HelloMillions
This marks the first time HelloMillions players can enjoy Plinko gameplay. Known for the wide range of slots and live casino games, HelloMillions is now expanding into new game formats that combine simplicity, suspense, and huge prize potential.
The game is now live and ready to play at HelloMillions.com.
About HelloMillions
HelloMillions is a premier social casino catering to US players, offering a wide selection of games, daily free coins, and the opportunity to redeem winnings for MEGA prizes. With a focus on variety, accessibility, and rewarding play, HelloMillions remains a favorite destination for social casino fans.
No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.
Media Contact
Joerg Nottebaum, HelloMillions, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.hellomillions.com/
SOURCE HelloMillions
Share this article