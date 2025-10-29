HelloMillions Is Halloween-Ready With a Full Library of Seasonal Slots

"HelloMillions is Halloween-ready, with seasonal content our players look forward to each year," said Joerg Nottebaum, spokesperson for HelloMillions. "The current lineup includes a strong mix of familiar titles and new games designed specifically for this time of year." Post this

Featured Halloween Games

Among the already-popular titles are Crack the Pumpkin Bank, Coins of Halloween: Hold and Win, Forgotten, Giga Match Phantasmal, JMania Maniac, and Dreadworks.

The games come from a range of providers, including Betsoft, YGGDRASIL, Relax Gaming, and Ruby Play.

The Halloween-themed slots span multiple mechanics and styles, from light-hearted seasonal visuals to darker horror themes, and include rewarding features and interactive bonus rounds.

A Broader Social Casino Experience

Beyond Halloween, HelloMillions offers a growing catalogue of thousands of online slot games across a variety of themes and gameplay formats. Players can explore popular features such as Megaways, Play the Feature, Jackpots, and more. In addition to slots, the platform also offers social live casino games and a collection of arcade games.

To explore the Halloween collection and the full social casino experience, visit HelloMillions.com.

New players get a 150% welcome bundle.

Promotional terms apply.

No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.

