HelloVacay Partners with DOSI to Offer Exclusive Travel Benefits through NFTs

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HelloVacay, an innovative travel membership platform, has partnered with 'LINE NEXT Inc.', an affiliate of global mobile platform LINE, to provide exclusive travel benefits through NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens). The NFTs will be issued exclusively on LINE NEXT's global NFT platform 'DOSI', and will be sold in the form of DOSI Citizen Friends x HelloVacay Collaboration 'Cockatiel' NFT. The Citizen Friends are a unique NFT for DOSI Citizens, a membership program for DOSI.
With DOSI, HelloVacay will sell 3000 highly-limited DOSI Citizen Friends x HelloVacay Collaboration 'Cockatiel' NFTs that offer private, unpublished travel rates of up to 60% off public rates at hotels, resorts, and other accommodations worldwide. These NFT 'Passport' holders will also enjoy airport lounge access and other VIP benefits.
Each DOSI Citizen Friends x HelloVacay Collaboration 'Cockatiel' NFT represents a premium travel membership with HelloVacay, with no additional membership fees required. The NFT 'Passport' owners can access special travel rates and perks immediately after purchase. The NFT 'Passport' is integrated with the DOSI blockchain ecosystem and can be traded and sold on DOSI Citizen Store's NFT marketplace.
"DOSI users are some of the most enthusiastic out there. We're excited to empower them with our NFT-gated travel memberships," said Ryan Beachum, HelloVacay co-founder. "Now DOSI users can access private-rate travel discounts and VIP treatment by simply connecting these NFT Passports to the HelloVacay application."
The DOSI Citizen Friends x HelloVacay Collaboration 'Cockatiel' NFT will launch on the DOSI Citizen Store on October 6th, 2023. To learn more, visit the website (https://citizen.dosi.world/)
About LINE NEXT Inc.
Based in the United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global NFT business. Through blockchain and NFT technology, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.
About HelloVacay
HelloVacay offers Web3-powered travel memberships featuring unpublished, private rates on accommodations, benefits such as airport lounge access and more. Corresponding membership, 'Passport' NFTs make memberships transferable and sellable.
