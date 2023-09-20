HelloVacay Partners with DOSI to Offer Exclusive Travel Benefits through NFTs

"We're excited to empower DOSI users with our NFT-gated travel memberships," said Ryan Beachum, HelloVacay co-founder. "Now DOSI users can access private-rate travel discounts and VIP treatment by simply connecting these NFT Passports to the HelloVacay application." Tweet this

Each DOSI Citizen Friends x HelloVacay Collaboration 'Cockatiel' NFT represents a premium travel membership with HelloVacay, with no additional membership fees required. The NFT 'Passport' owners can access special travel rates and perks immediately after purchase. The NFT 'Passport' is integrated with the DOSI blockchain ecosystem and can be traded and sold on DOSI Citizen Store's NFT marketplace.

"DOSI users are some of the most enthusiastic out there. We're excited to empower them with our NFT-gated travel memberships," said Ryan Beachum, HelloVacay co-founder. "Now DOSI users can access private-rate travel discounts and VIP treatment by simply connecting these NFT Passports to the HelloVacay application."

The DOSI Citizen Friends x HelloVacay Collaboration 'Cockatiel' NFT will launch on the DOSI Citizen Store on October 6th, 2023. To learn more, visit the website (https://citizen.dosi.world/)

About LINE NEXT Inc.

Based in the United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global NFT business. Through blockchain and NFT technology, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

About HelloVacay

HelloVacay offers Web3-powered travel memberships featuring unpublished, private rates on accommodations, benefits such as airport lounge access and more. Corresponding membership, 'Passport' NFTs make memberships transferable and sellable.

