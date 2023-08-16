Helm.ai Announces $55 Million Series C Funding for its AI Software

"Our Deep Teaching technology allows us to quickly deliver best-in-class AI software to OEMs and Tier 1s in a hardware-agnostic fashion, accelerating their time to market and enabling their path to software differentiation with high-end ADAS and L4 systems," said Helm.ai CEO Vlad Voroninski. Tweet this

Helm.ai's Series C round marks the third time Freeman Group has invested in ventures associated with Helm.ai CEO Vlad Voroninski. Prior to co-founding Helm.ai in 2016, Vlad served as Chief Scientist at Sift Security, a cybersecurity machine learning startup seeded by Freeman Group and acquired in 2018 by Netskope, which is now the fastest growing private cybersecurity company in the world, valued at $7.5 billion. Freeman Group, which has also invested in the Series B and Series C rounds of Helm.ai, is a private investment and asset management firm founded by serial entrepreneur and investor Brandon Freeman, who is joining the Helm.ai board of directors as part of this financing.

"Vlad was an integral part of Sift Security's early success and has led Helm.ai's growth and development effectively by delivering breakthrough AI software that the automotive sector is rapidly embracing," said Freeman Group President Brandon Freeman. "Freeman Group couldn't be more excited to have led Helm.ai's Series C round and we will continue supporting the company's rapid growth under Vlad's leadership."

News of Helm.ai's Series C funding round and its industry accolades arrives during a paradigm shift in the autonomous vehicle sector as an increasing number of competing autonomous driving companies falter due to subpar technological and market positioning, making room for next generation technologies and more robust commercialization approaches toward L4 via the high-end ADAS market.

Helm.ai has continued to enjoy record adoption thanks to its generalized, hardware agnostic approach to AI for autonomous systems and is well-positioned to secure a growing roster of customers in the months and years to come.

IAA Mobility Summit, September 5-8, 2023, Munich, Germany September Booth E12 in Hall B3 Messe MRnchen.

TechCrunch Disrupt, September 19-21, 2023, San Francisco, Booth H14 Moscone West.

Join us on Wednesday, September 2023 at 2:40pm on the AI Stage where we will be discussing

Navigating the evolving landscape of robotics, AI and self-driving cars

What's happening in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous navigation? Experts provide context and insights on a variety of fronts, including pure-play L4 and ADAS-first approaches for self-driving cars. Plus, they'll discuss the proliferation of AI-driven development beyond the automotive field, including mining, drones and the path toward robotics automation at large.

About Helm.ai

Helm.ai is building the next generation of AI software for high-end ADAS, L4 autonomous driving and robotics. Founded in November 2016 in Menlo Park, CA, the company has re-envisioned the way AI software is built to make truly scalable autonomous driving a reality. For more information on Helm.ai, including its products, SDK and open career opportunities, visit https://www.helm.ai/ or find Helm.ai on LinkedIn.

