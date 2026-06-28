Machias Savings Bank has strengthened its digital lending platform through a new partnership with Vikar Technologies and has established its first branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, to serve the region's growing home equity financing needs.

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent partnership between Machias Savings Bank and Vikar Technologies brings enhanced digital lending capabilities to homeowners throughout the region. The May 2026 collaboration delivers end-to-end digital lending solutions to the bank's Manchester, New Hampshire, location, including a streamlined experience for those exploring a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). For homeowners seeking the best HELOC in New England, Machias Savings Bank's local expertise and advanced digital capabilities make it a compelling option.

What Is the Best HELOC for Homeowners in New England?

Machias Savings Bank's HELOC meets the core factors when finding the best HELOC for homeowners in New England — competitive rate structures, transparent costs and access to responsive local support throughout the borrowing process.

The HELOC is a revolving credit facility with a set draw period, providing borrowers with on-demand access to funds before transitioning to a repayment phase that covers principal and interest.

The following features address the most common concerns for borrowers in the region:

Flexible draw and repayment access: Borrowers draw funds electronically during the draw period and repay only on the amount used, limiting unnecessary interest expense.

Reduced up-front costs: A current limited-time offer includes an introductory rate and savings on closing costs for qualifying borrowers, reducing initial barriers to entry.

Straightforward application process: Applications can be submitted online, by phone, or in person, with all lending decisions made by a local team.

Variable rate structure with potential tax benefits: Rates reflect current market conditions, and HELOC interest may be tax-deductible depending on individual circumstances.

How Does the Vikar Technologies Partnership Improve Access to Lending?

The Vikar Technologies digital lending partnership announced in May 2026 provides Machias Savings Bank with an enhanced platform for account opening and lending solutions. The additions include HELOC applications, enabling homeowners to move from inquiry to approval more efficiently than legacy processes typically allow.

"We are committed to continuously enhancing how we serve our customers. Our partnership with Vikar strengthens our ability to deliver technology-driven solutions for our business customers, while preserving the high-touch service all our customers trust," says Ben Jordan, Chief Operating Officer of Machias Savings Bank.

For homeowners evaluating HELOC rates in New Hampshire, Machias Savings Bank's Manchester branch offers a range of lending services, including home mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, commercial loans and lines of credit. Borrowers can work directly with a local loan officer at the branch for tailored guidance and the latest rate information.

About Machias Savings Bank

For more than 150 years, Machias Savings Bank has served communities across Maine with a mission centered on helping people, businesses and communities move forward. Recognized as one of the Best Banks to Work for in the Nation by American Banker Magazine and as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine, the bank brings its relationship-first approach to its first New Hampshire location in Manchester.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Machias Savings Bank, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.machiassavings.bank/

SOURCE Machias Savings Bank