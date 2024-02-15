Help Desk Software Provider iSupport Software Releases Version 18.0

Help desk software provider iSupport announces Version 18.0 of their Incident Management and Service Desk solutions.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help desk software provider iSupport Software has released version 18.0 of iSupport, its flagship product for incident and service desk management. In a continued focus on updates suggested by customers, this release includes streamlined, configurable interface enhancements, new options for rules and work item layouts, performance improvements, and added metrics for reporting. It's all covered in the iSupport 18.0 Release Notes video on iSupport's YouTube channel.

"We are always looking for ways to add value and security to our product while listening to the needs of our customers," commented Daren Nelson, Founder and CEO of iSupport Software. "As we approach the anniversary of 32 years in the business, we continue to evolve with the industry."

iSupport Software has been recognized as a leader in the industry: listed in Digital.com Best Help Desk Software of 2021, one of the Top 10 ITSM Solutions for 2019 by CIO Magazine, one of the 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2017 by The Silicon Review, a 2017 FrontRunner for help desk software by Software Advice ™, and one of the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers in 2016 by CIOReview Magazine.

About iSupport

The iSupport technology platform is a fully customizable business process automation tool that provides a robust set of tools for help desk incident management and service desk support. It includes integrated knowledge and asset management features, reporting, live customer chat and collaboration, HTML5 mobile clients, security and administration, ITIL-based problem and change management functionality, social media support, rules engine to build custom workflows with approvals, and much more. It is available as an on-premise solution or as a cloud (hosted) solution, and companies have been successful in also deploying iSupport for supporting human resources, product development, and facilities management. iSupport is one of the oldest privately-owned, continually operating providers of help desk software and customer support solutions. For more information on iSupport products, go to http://www.iSupport.com or call 1-888-494-7638.

