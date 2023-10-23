Helping Contact Centers Easily Navigate PCI Compliance, SequenceShift Accelerates and Guarantees Compliance

SequenceShift's solutions allow customers using Amazon Connect to instantly outsource the time-consuming and complex job of PCI DSS compliance when capturing credit card information over the phone
SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SequenceShift, a leading provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance for Contact Centers, with Amazon Connect Ready designation from AWS, is urging companies to ensure they avoid the costly pitfalls of not being in compliance.
The penalties are getting more severe with monthly non-compliance fines ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. Safeguarding customers' credit card data is an intricate process that is beyond the capabilities and resources of most businesses' in-house teams.
"Processing card payments exposes businesses to the complexity and costs of PCI DSS audits and compliance, with the new regulations including 12 requirements and more than 300 sub-requirements," said Dmitri Muntean, SequenceShift Managing Director. "At SequenceShift, we're here to simplify & accelerate your journey. When you outsource card data capture to us, you are able to immediately reduce your PCI DSS exposure and get back to focusing on your core business."
Industries like travel and hospitality rely heavily on phone transactions and SequenceShift, which specializes in Amazon Connect for phone payments, recently achieved AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency. This solidifies its position as a global leader in providing robust PCI compliance solutions for Amazon Connect contact centers.
- SequenceShift provides businesses with an array of impressive benefits including:
- Successful integration with Amazon Connect in under an hour
- SequenceShift delivers results for industry leaders, see Case Studies
- Zero-cost setup
- A pay-as-you-go pricing model
- Provides an instant improvement in PCI compliance status
- Outsourcing to SequenceShift guarantees up to date compliance in the evolving compliance standards landscape to avoid costly penalties and potential customer data breaches
For additional information about SequenceShift solutions visit https://sequenceshift.com/
About SequenceShift - SequenceShift, a global leader in providing robust PCI compliance solutions for contact centers, is trusted by industry giants such as The Globe and Mail, Collinson, and Global Touring. Its unique product offerings, marked by swift setup, AWS alignment, and PAYG models, make it a preferred choice in the industry.
