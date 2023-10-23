Helping Contact Centers Easily Navigate PCI Compliance, SequenceShift Accelerates and Guarantees Compliance

SequenceShift's solutions allow customers using Amazon Connect to instantly outsource the time-consuming and complex job of PCI DSS compliance when capturing credit card information over the phone

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SequenceShift, a leading provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance for Contact Centers, with Amazon Connect Ready designation from AWS, is urging companies to ensure they avoid the costly pitfalls of not being in compliance.

The penalties are getting more severe with monthly non-compliance fines ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. Safeguarding customers' credit card data is an intricate process that is beyond the capabilities and resources of most businesses' in-house teams.