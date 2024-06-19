Helping Couples Rehabilitate Their Relationships with Perseverance and Faith

Couple Shares How Renovating a Foreclosed House Helped Them Renovate Their Marriage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Much like the foundation of a house, the foundation of a marriage needs to be strong and reliable. Burgess Mitchell and Dr. Lindsay Evans-Mitchell have experienced what can happen when that foundation starts to crumble. Together they have released "The Broken House: A Story of Home Renovation, Remodeling, and Restoration," sharing how they utilized rebuilding a dilapidated house in foreclosure to help simultaneously rebuild their marriage from the ground up after infidelity and divorce.

Nicknamed the "Chip and Joanna of marital counseling," Mitchell and Evans-Mitchell explore what it's like to have the tools to build a stable structure, but all that still develops is a broken house. Instead of using hammers, drills, screws, and nails, the couple had to learn to use techniques that tear down walls and expose the true condition of a damaged relationship.

"The process of renovation can happen both physically and emotionally," Evans-Mitchell said. "Renovation is a stressful and painful process, making something new out of something that was tremendously damaged, especially when people are the ones receiving the extreme makeover."

The authors share their personal experiences of coping with trauma resulting from a failed marriage and how they've applied their expertise in psychiatry and counseling to treat thousands of patients, helping them restore their families. Each chapter of "The Broken House" features journaling, prayer, or discussion exercises to help readers apply their lessons at home.

"You can overcome the impossible when you accept the power of grace and faith, and use it to unite you in your relationship," Mitchell said. "All marriages can go through challenging times, but with forgiveness, communication, and commitment you can create a happier and healthier relationship."

The authors want to reach readers who have struggled with giving forgiveness and to encourage them to have hope, using their own emotional experience as an example of how anything broken and damaged can be made brand new.

"The Broken House: A Story of Home Renovation, Remodeling, and Restoration"

By Burgess Mitchell & Dr. Lindsay Evans-Mitchell

ISBN: 9781973698883 (softcover); 9781973698890 (hardcover); 9781973698906 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Burgess Mitchell retired from Vanderbilt University as assistant dean of engineering in 2021. After 30 years in higher education, he decided to invest in his own two sons. He co-partners raising them with his wife, Dr. Lindsay Evans-Mitchell, who is a board-certified adult psychiatrist. Together they have embarked upon a restoration journey for their family and have a passion for ministering to families struggling with behavioral health issues that prevent them from living abundant lives. To learn more, please visit https://brokenhouserenovation.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE