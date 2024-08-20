Helping People Succeed, Inc. Chooses Arize Care Management Platform to Empower Florida Families with Technology

"We're excited to move forward with Cantata after a thorough evaluation of EHR providers by multiple teams within our organization," said Robin Nguyen-Curby, BHS Program Facilitator of Helping People Succeed. "Arize is the right fit for our needs..." Post this

"We're excited to move forward with Cantata after a thorough evaluation of EHR providers by multiple teams within our organization," said Robin Nguyen-Curby, BHS Program Facilitator of Helping People Succeed. "Arize is the right fit for our needs, offering robust technology and user-friendly features. Unlike the other systems we evaluated, Arize is fully customizable, mirroring our existing workflows and allowing us to make changes on our own without costly delays. The Cantata leadership team's decades of experience in behavioral health and human services reinforced our confidence in the decision.

Cantata's Arize care management platform is a complete EHR designed to support work rather than make it harder. It facilitates seamless collaboration from anywhere, anytime, on any device. With Arize, users can make changes independently—no programming required. Additionally, there is no need to maintain a separate patient portal app, simplifying the overall experience for both staff and clients.

"We are thrilled that Helping People Succeed chose Arize to meet their growing needs," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "We look forward to making a positive impact on Helping People Succeed's ability to serve their community by providing an exceptional EHR experience for their staff and clients."

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, its mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

