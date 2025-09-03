Hemmings Motor Club Revs Up Enthusiasts' Hearts with New Benefits, Including Unlimited Marketplace Listings; Annual Membership Value Exceeding $1,000

"The unlimited marketplace listings alone are worth joining, but when you add the community, the events, and the exclusive perks, Hemmings Motor Club is unmatched." - Chip Foose Post this

HMC benefits include:

Unlimited Marketplace listings

24/7 emergency roadside assistance

Exclusive industry discounts and offers

Annual subscription to Hemmings Motor News Magazine

Early access to vehicle listings

Exclusive member experiences

Personalized vehicle valuation report

5% policy discount with American Collectors Insurance

Discount tickets to the Special Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) Show's Public Day in Las Vegas

Automotive legend Chip Foose, a founding member of the HMC, is essential in this movement to celebrate the next generation of drivers and collectors.

"In the collector car world, being part of the right community makes all the difference. Hemmings Motor Club is that community," said Foose. "Hemmings Motor Club is a gateway to the heart of the collector car world. If you're serious about your passion, this is where you belong."

Hemmings Motor Club is built for everyone who lives for the drive, including longtime collectors, first-time buyers, and anyone chasing their next great ride. Powered by community, driven by innovation, and built on trust, HMC keeps passion in motion and car culture growing strong.

Foose added, "The unlimited marketplace listings alone are worth joining, but when you add the community, the events, and the exclusive perks, Hemmings Motor Club is unmatched."

In July, HMC introduced the latest membership experience, a series of multi-day rallies. Club members were invited to Napa Valley, California with their favorite collector vehicle to drive tailored routes, while enjoying breathtaking scenery, delicious fare and the camaraderie of fellow auto enthusiasts and collectors. Check out the Napa Valley Rally recap on Hemmings' YouTube Channel.

The next HMC Rally will be held October 24-26, 2025 in Paso Robles, California.

"At Hemmings, we live for the collector car community, because we've been part of it since the very start," said Jonathan Shaw.

The Hemmings Motor Club membership brings more than $1,000 in benefits for just $11.25 per month, totaling around $135 per year. Learn more and become an HMC member at https://www.hemmings.com/membership/benefits.

