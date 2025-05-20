Henderson Law Firm Says Communities Must Take the Lead In Uncertain Times

"There's a huge demand for new homes in Southern Nevada," Deniz stated. "But there's nowhere near enough skilled local workers to build them. High school students who don't want to go to college, or can't afford it, can start well-paying careers in construction right now." Post this

"So, imagine how painful it is for children who don't get enough to eat, or veterans who can't afford a place to live, or young people looking for jobs that can actually pay the bills?" he asked. "What happens to these people if the food, housing and education assistance they rely on just disappears? They must be able to rely on our community and our shared commitment to help each other."

Deniz's firm supports community organizations that provide critical services to food-insecure children, veterans and the next generation preparing for careers in the building trades. He believes the need has never been greater.

"There are more than 113,000 children in Clark County alone who don't know if they're going eat today," he explained. "But the SNAP school breakfast and lunch program that helps feed millions of food-insecure kids across the country are about to be cut by $230 billion over the next 10 years. And there's virtually no food assistance available on weekends or when school's not in session. How are they supposed to survive?

"The businesses and people in our communities must be a big part of the answer to that question," he continued. "That's why Bay Law donates our time and money to help the Serving Our Kids Foundation provide weekend meal bags to more than 4,000 food-insecure elementary and middle school students each week during the school year.

"We just had a team bagging session that packed 2,000 meal bags. We sponsor fundraising events. We do whatever we can," he added. "But the child hunger problem in Southern Nevada is about to get much, much bigger. So, anyone who can help must help. Because the consequences of doing nothing are unthinkable."

Deniz also believes cuts to Career Technical Education (CET) grants pose significant problems for the region's fastest growing job sector – the construction industry. CET funds support local programs that prepare students for careers in the building trades.

"There's a huge demand for new homes in Southern Nevada," he stated. "But there's nowhere near enough skilled local workers to build them. High school students who don't want to go to college, or can't afford it, can start well-paying careers in construction right now, if they get the training they need.

"We've partnered with JAG Development in Henderson to support a program called Shop Class," he explained. "High school seniors get real, hands-on experience in framing, electrical, plumbing and other building trades from local construction experts.

"Over the course of the school year, they build a complete "tiny home" from the ground up. In the process, they learn valuable career skills and get a chance to impress what could be their future employers," he added. "Once a home is finished, it will be gifted to a deserving U.S. military veteran on Veterans Day. As the program gains momentum, we will give away many more homes each year."

Deniz is challenging other local business to sponsor Shop Class and enable more students to participate. The Shop Class facility has the capacity to build 20 to 25 homes each year. He and Jeff Gibson, Co-founder/CEO of JAG Development, are planning to secure property for a whole community of Shop Class tiny homes in Henderson, Nevada.

"Construction is the largest industry in the world, yet it's facing a critical labor shortage right here at home," said Jeff. "If we want to build the homes, schools, and infrastructure our communities need, we've got to start by getting young people interested in the trades early. Programs like Shop Class give high school students real-world skills, confidence, and a path to success, all while solving real problems. It's not just workforce development; it's our community building at its best."

Deniz cites this as an example of how all communities can address the nationwide problem of housing shortages and rising costs. Especially for veterans.

"A lot of working families can't afford to buy a home," Deniz said. "But for veterans who are on fixed incomes or on disability or homeless, it's even tougher. The Veterans Administration is facing major cuts to funding, staff and services. So, once again, it's up to our communities to help find affordable housing for the men and women who put their lives on the line us. We owe it to them.

"In uncertain times, we can't just pull back," he said. "We must push forward and take responsibility. Bay Law urges other businesses, organizations, and individuals to do the same."

