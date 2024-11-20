Hendry's Seascour Marine Scale Remover Earns Prestigious EPA Safer Choice Certification

Hendry Marine Industries, Inc. is revolutionizing marine maintenance with environmentally responsible solutions as recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hendry Holdings LLC, parent of Hendry Marine Industries, Inc., is proud to announce that its innovative product, Seascour, has been certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Safer Choice program and earned the Safer Choice label, making it the first marine scale remover to be accepted into this prestigious program. The EPA Safer Choice label helps consumers identify products that are safer for families, pets, workers, and ecosystems.
This certification signifies that Seascour meets the EPA's stringent standards for safety and environmental responsibility, offering the marine industry a powerful, yet environmentally friendly, solution for cleaning and maintaining vessels and equipment. Seascour is a groundbreaking product engineered to effectively remove scale, rust, and other deposits from marine equipment without compromising the health of users or the environment.
"We are thrilled to participate in the EPA Safer Choice program for Seascour," said Kelly Hendry, President of Hendry Holdings and Hendry Marine Industries. "Our team is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the highest industry performance standards but also align with our responsibility to protect our waterways and marine ecosystems. Seascour is a game-changer for the industry as the only organic marine scale remover."
The development of Seascour aligns with Hendry's dedication to innovation and sustainability. This product represents years of research and development to create a descaler that is highly effective without relying on harsh or harmful chemicals traditionally used in marine maintenance.
The Safer Choice label is a reliable way to find products made with safer ingredients without sacrificing performance. Every ingredient in products that carry the Safer Choice label is reviewed by EPA scientists to make sure certified products only contain the safest possible ingredients for people and the planet.
For more information about Seascour and Hendry Marine Industries' commitment to sustainability, visit seascour.com.
About Hendry Marine Industries
Hendry Marine Industries consists of a diverse range of maritime businesses, including commercial and government ship repair (Gulf Marine Repair), and marine surface preparation and coatings (Anchor Sandblasting and Coatings). All of the companies are headquartered at the main shipyard's location in Tampa, Florida where the family has operated a maritime business since 1926. Hendry Marine Industries is the flagship operating company owned by the Hendry family office, Hendry Holdings, LLC.
About the EPA Safer Choice program
Safer Choice incentivizes safer, greener chemistry by allowing companies to differentiate their products in the marketplace with the Safer Choice label. With thousands of certified products, the Safer Choice label is a reliable way to find products made with safer ingredients without sacrificing performance. For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/saferchoice.
Media Contact
Danielle Weitlauf, Tucker/Hall, 727-686-8565, [email protected], https://tuckerhall.com/
Hal Hendry, Hendry Marine Industries, 813-766-9889, [email protected], https://hendrymarineindustries.com/
SOURCE Hendry Marine Industries, Inc.
