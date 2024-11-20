Hendry's Seascour Marine Scale Remover Earns Prestigious EPA Safer Choice Certification

"Our team is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the highest industry performance standards but also align with our responsibility to protect our waterways and marine ecosystems." Kelly Hendry, President of Hendry Holdings and Hendry Marine Industries Post this

"We are thrilled to participate in the EPA Safer Choice program for Seascour," said Kelly Hendry, President of Hendry Holdings and Hendry Marine Industries. "Our team is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the highest industry performance standards but also align with our responsibility to protect our waterways and marine ecosystems. Seascour is a game-changer for the industry as the only organic marine scale remover."

The development of Seascour aligns with Hendry's dedication to innovation and sustainability. This product represents years of research and development to create a descaler that is highly effective without relying on harsh or harmful chemicals traditionally used in marine maintenance.

The Safer Choice label is a reliable way to find products made with safer ingredients without sacrificing performance. Every ingredient in products that carry the Safer Choice label is reviewed by EPA scientists to make sure certified products only contain the safest possible ingredients for people and the planet.

For more information about Seascour and Hendry Marine Industries' commitment to sustainability, visit seascour.com.

About Hendry Marine Industries

Hendry Marine Industries consists of a diverse range of maritime businesses, including commercial and government ship repair (Gulf Marine Repair), and marine surface preparation and coatings (Anchor Sandblasting and Coatings). All of the companies are headquartered at the main shipyard's location in Tampa, Florida where the family has operated a maritime business since 1926. Hendry Marine Industries is the flagship operating company owned by the Hendry family office, Hendry Holdings, LLC.

About the EPA Safer Choice program

Safer Choice incentivizes safer, greener chemistry by allowing companies to differentiate their products in the marketplace with the Safer Choice label. With thousands of certified products, the Safer Choice label is a reliable way to find products made with safer ingredients without sacrificing performance. For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

