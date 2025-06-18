Hengstler-Dynapar Strengthens U.S. Partnership with Freedom Electronics

Hengstler-Dynapar is proud to announce the expansion of our strategic partnership with Freedom Electronics, a USA Gold Tier Printer Distributor.

KENNESAW, Ga., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hengstler-Dynapar is proud to announce the expansion of our strategic partnership with Freedom Electronics, a USA Gold Tier Printer Distributor. This collaboration enhances our shared commitment to delivering a streamlined customer experience and superior support for Hengstler printer solutions across the United States.

The strengthened partnership will focus on:

Simplified ordering processes

Locally stocked inventory of high-demand printer models

An improved, customer-centric experience

Mandy McNeill, North American Sales Director at Hengstler, commented: "Freedom Electronics is exactly the type of partner we seek—customer-focused, data-driven, and fully aligned with the FBS (Fortive Business System) principles we value."

Patrick Jeitler, President and CEO of Freedom Electronics, added: "Hengstler is a fantastic partner. Their best-in-class products and openness to innovation make it easy to collaborate and bring new ideas to life."

Together, Hengstler and Freedom Electronics are well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs with greater agility, reliability, and service excellence.

Media Contact

Rebecca Keith, Freedom Electronics, 1 (866) 335-1542, [email protected], https://freedomelectronics.com/

SOURCE Freedom Electronics