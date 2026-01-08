Henley Leadership Group Hosts Henley Live 2026, A Seattle Business Leadership Conference: One Day, Lasting Results

We encourage you to consider that this may be exactly what you need right now and to make the time for it. The people you serve will thank you. --Carol Zizzo, CEO of Henley Leadership Post this

"Henley Live 2026 is a unique opportunity to step away from everyday demands, connect with other leaders in a space that promises to be engaging, thought-provoking, highly interactive, and most importantly, restorative. We will be offering interactive leadership training experiences where you'll engage in meaningful conversations, hands-on workshops, and community building that will help you grow immediately," said Carol Zizzo, CEO of Henley Leadership. "We encourage you to consider that this may be exactly what you need right now and to make the time for it. The people you serve will thank you."

A ticket to the leadership summit is an invitation to a full-spectrum Henley experience, including:

Exclusive Content: Inspiring learning and curated breakout sessions with Henley executive and leadership coaches.

Deep Connection & Community: Networking with a soul; meet the people you didn't know you needed.

Premium Experience: Hosted at The Collective in Seattle, with beautiful ambiance, movement breaks, music, and nourishing food throughout the day.

Over the course of the day, attendees will experience:

A grounded beginning: Ease into the day with intention, connection, and a keynote that sets the tone for meaningful learning.

Hands-on learning labs: Choose from practical sessions led by Henley coaches that open new insight into how you lead and collaborate.

Midday conversations that matter: Guided table discussions with leaders across industries to spark connection and fresh thinking.

Real talk, real tools: Coach-led fishbowl dialogues in the afternoon help you explore your current leadership challenges and walk away with next steps.

Wisdom from the field: Hear from experienced leaders about their own journeys — what's shaped them, and what continues to guide their work.

Closing with intention: Wrap up the day with reflection, commitment setting, and a clear sense of what comes next.

A warm community finish: End with a relaxed happy hour to connect, unwind, and build relationships.

Access for One Day to Coaches Who Train Top Global Organizations from Tech and Healthcare to Utilities, Energy, and Education

From practical frameworks for leading through change and uncertainty without burning out to actionable steps to take immediately to strengthen team culture and build trust quickly, the one-day summit provides hands-on access to Henley Leadership certified executive coaches. The experienced coaching team has worked with thousands of leaders across various industries, from technology to healthcare, utilities, and beyond. Among the clients served by Henley Leadership are Microsoft, HP, Gates Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Seattle City Light, MultiCare Health, and many more.

Henley Leadership Programs Impact are Long-Term with ROI on Retention & Performance

Henley Leadership recently completed a case study for a large global technology provider in Seattle. The goal was to better understand the return on investment of their long-term, immersive leadership program, which focuses on self-awareness and purposeful leadership. The study assessed the training of hundreds of leaders within the organization and found many impactful benefits, including:

Significant boost in retention, performance, and leadership effectiveness.

Impactful outcomes included estimated savings of over $20M in avoided turnover costs.

84% of participants reported improved job performance.

Tools learned in the program are now embedded in team meetings, performance conversations, onboarding, and cross-functional work.

"Across workplaces and communities alike, people are navigating enormous change — from the uncertainty teams feel as AI reshapes how we work, to the substantial work demands while faced with limited resources and the growing sense of isolation many carry beyond the office," said Shanon Olsen, COO, Executive Coach, and Facilitator at Henley Leadership. "In moments like this, leadership can't be reduced to transactions or performance alone. It has to be deeply human."

"At Henley, we believe developing people is about more than driving business outcomes; it's about cultivating resilience, connection, and sustainability across the whole of life. When leaders learn how to lead with care, their teams thrive, even in the face of uncertainty," Olsen continued. "Henley Live is designed with this belief at its core, and we look forward to creating a space where leaders can reconnect to what matters most."

To learn more, and register, visit https://www.henleyleadership.com/seattle-leadership-conference-2026.

About Henley Leadership Group

Henley Leadership Group is a premier strategic consultancy dedicated to transforming mid-market and enterprise organizations from the inside out. Based in Seattle, WA, and serving clients globally, Henley Leadership Group has over 20 years of experience in executive coaching, leadership development, and team training and off-site events. With a diverse bench of ICF-certified coaches, Henley Leadership Group helps organizations reset, reconnect, and reimagine how they work together. Learn more at https://www.henleyleadership.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

