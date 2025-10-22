Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Launches ASAP Service to Improve Efficiency and Emergency Response

"By implementing ASAP Service, we're streamlining that process, improving accuracy, and helping responders get to the scene faster." Post this

Addressing Call Volume and Staffing Challenges

"Our telecommunicators handle hundreds of thousands of calls every year, and alarm activations alone can involve multiple back-and-forth calls for a single event," said Tony Martin, HCSO director of emergency communications. "By implementing ASAP Service, we're streamlining that process, improving accuracy, and helping responders get to the scene faster."

ASAP was developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to lessen the impact of alarm notifications that typically enter an ECC over nonemergency administrative telephone lines. ASAP Service enables alarm-monitoring companies to send alarm event data directly into the ECC's computer-aided-dispatch (CAD) system — eliminating the need for voice calls, minimizing transcription errors, significantly reducing response times for police, fire/rescue, and emergency medical units, and improving situational awareness by sending photos, video links, and attachments.

From Planning to Launch in Just Four Months

ASAP implementation was completed in just over four months, demonstrating HCSO's commitment to adopting innovative technology and reducing the strain on ECC personnel. Each year, HCSO receives and processes approximately 650,000 to 700,000 emergency and nonemergency calls, including about 300,000 emergency (911) calls. Within that total, roughly 20,000 alarm-related calls originate from within the county's coverage area.

"Many of our neighboring agencies that launched ASAP Service have seen great results," Martin said. "We're proud to bring this to HCSO as part of our broader effort to reduce telecommunicator workload, improve retention, and continue modernizing how we serve the community."

As of go-live, the following alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarms via ASAP Service to HCSO's ECC: Affiliated, Alert 360, Becklar/Avantguard, Brinks, Dynamark, Everon/Protection One, Per Mar, Quick Response, Rapid Response, Security Central, Securitas, Tyco/JCI, Vector Security, Vivint, and United Central Control.

For more information on the ASAP program, visit www.asap911.org.

About Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is charged with keeping and preserving the peace in Hennepin County, the most populated county in Minnesota with nearly 1.3 million residents. HCSO's full strength is approximately 900 employees and is comprised of six bureaus: Public Safety Services, Investigations, Administrative Services, Public Affairs, Court and Field Services, and Detention Services. HCSO is a proactive organization that participates in and hosts community programs to promote positive interactions with law enforcement.

HCSO is led by Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, who was sworn in on January 3, 2023.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized nonprofit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state, and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service enables direct electronic dispatch of emergency calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, ASAP Service utilizes American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and TMA.

Media Contact

Caroline Constantine, Pipitone - Pittsburgh, PA, 1 4342517580, [email protected]

SOURCE The Monitoring Association (TMA)