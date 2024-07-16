Hennepin Healthcare's Traumatic Brain Injury Outpatient Program receives first in the world Concussion Rehabilitation Program Accreditation from CARF International

"It's an incredible honor and privilege to shine a light on what we have already been doing so well here for years," explains TBI Outpatient Program Manager Allison Carolan. "And to be measured and challenged to become even better for those we serve." Post this

According to CARF's Managing Director of Medical Rehabilitation and Aging Services Terrence Carolan, * "Hennepin Healthcare's Concussion Rehabilitation Program has shown a profound commitment to enhancing the lives of people affected by concussion, and this accreditation is a testament to the team's dedication to providing person-centered care with a focus on quality and performance improvement.

While the Concussion Program standards might be new, Hennepin Healthcare has been providing TBI and concussion rehabilitation for quite some time – 20 years to be exact. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Sarah Rockswold, the TBI Outpatient Program was one of the flagship programs in the state of Minnesota and across the nation for treating not only moderate to severe TBI but also often underrecognized, mild TBI/concussions with a coordinated, interdisciplinary team approach.

"Our patients remain the driving force behind all we do," said Dr. Min Jeong Graf, Hennepin Healthcare's TBI Outpatient Program Medical Director and Chair of Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. "Nothing is more fulfilling than being part of a dedicated team with passion and expertise, with a shared goal of improving the lives of a patient who has experienced a TBI and is now living -- and thriving – thanks to receiving professional care. We are also grateful for the resources and partnership with CARF during this successful journey."

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body founded in 1966, whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through an accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at carf.org.

Hennepin Healthcare is an integrated system of care that includes Hennepin County Medical Center known as HCMC, a nationally recognized Level I Adult Trauma Center and Level I Pediatric Trauma Center and acute care teaching hospital and research center in downtown Minneapolis, as well as a clinic system with primary care clinics located in Minneapolis and across Hennepin County. The system is operated by Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc., a subsidiary corporation of Hennepin County.

