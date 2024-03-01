Hennessey Digital's Steady Growth Has Secured The Law Firm SEO Agency A Spot On The Inc. Regionals List Of Fastest-Growing Companies For The Fifth Consecutive Year

"One of our keys to success has been how we deliver value long-term. There's short-term success in digital marketing, and there's the long-term where you really see the ROI on your investments and strategies. Leading and growing a business year-over-year is no different." Post this

"When you're in a competitive industry such as digital marketing, you really have to think differently and strategically about your business and what the true value is that you bring to your clients and to your employees," said Jason Hennessey, Founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital. Hennessey is an award-winning international business entrepreneur, SEO expert, speaker and author of the Amazon best sellers Law Firm SEO Book and Honest SEO.

"One of our keys to success has been how we deliver that value long-term. There's short-term success in digital marketing, and there's the long-term where you really see the ROI on your investments and strategies. Leading and growing a business year-over-year is no different. By staying focused on our vision and embracing challenges and solutions as technology and customer needs evolve, we'll continue to give our clients a competitive advantage through results, and our team members ongoing career opportunities."

"We are thrilled to be a repeat honoree for the fifth consecutive year," said Chief Financial Officer and Startup Weekly Women in Business honoree Michele Patrick. "Our main focuses are to continue investing in our products and services to help our clients grow their businesses, and building a company culture that invests in and empowers our team members. We are proud that many of our clients and team members will celebrate 5 to 9 year anniversaries with us this year. It's truly the dedication and drive from both our clients and our team that fuels our expansion and that will continue to carry this success forward."

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized entrepreneur and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and website development, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies and innovation in marketing technology.

