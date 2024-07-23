Henry 'Hank' Greenberg Named Finalist for New York Law Journal's Legal Awards Attorney of the Year

The New York Law Journal (NYLJ) has selected Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Henry "Hank" M. Greenberg as a finalist for its prestigious Attorney of the Year Award. According to the NYLJ, "the 'MVP' award goes to the lawyer who had the most profound effect on the law or legal community in the past year or did the most to advance the cause of justice." Hank Greenberg is a shareholder in the firm's Litigation Practice in Albany.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York Law Journal (NYLJ) has selected Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Henry "Hank" M. Greenberg as a finalist for its prestigious Attorney of the Year Award. According to the NYLJ, "the 'MVP' award goes to the lawyer who had the most profound effect on the law or legal community in the past year or did the most to advance the cause of justice." Hank Greenberg is a shareholder in the firm's Litigation Practice in Albany.

Hank Greenberg has been a leader in helping to implement transformative changes in New York's court system, such as virtual legal counsel meetings and courtrooms, as chair of the Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York's Courts; a position he has held since 2020. Also noteworthy is his service as Counsel for the Commission on Judicial Nomination which nominates New York's Court of Appeals Judges; and Chair of the Third Department Judicial Screening Committee. In 2024, Hank Greenberg played a pivotal role in launching a pro bono technology platform in Israel that connects low-income civilians with legal professionals who can provide free legal assistance. A prolific author and public speaker, he has frequently written and lectured on various legal topics, including the need for court systems to embrace technology to improve efficiency and enhance access to justice. His numerous presentations this past year included talks at Harvard Law School, and the Annual Meeting of the Conference of Chief Justices and the Conference of State Court Administrators. Additionally, he has participated as a legal commentator in interviews for online and print media, as well as TV and radio.

Hank Greenberg is a past president of the New York State Bar Association and a nationally recognized leader on issues confronting the legal profession and state court systems. He serves in leadership positions on several professional organizations and government bodies.

Hank Greenberg concentrates his practice on civil litigation, criminal and civil investigation, and regulatory and administrative law at Greenberg Traurig. He has handled numerous high-profile matters over the course of his three-decade career. His work for his clients is informed by the many government positions he has held, including former counsel to the New York State Attorney General, general counsel to a major New York State agency, federal prosecutor, and law clerk to Judge (later Chief Judge) Judith S. Kaye.

"I am humbled to be named a finalist for this prestigious award. In addition to collaborating with the talented attorneys at Greenberg Traurig to serve my clients, I look forward to continuing my work to improve the administration of justice and enhance access to justice," Hank Greenberg said.

Three finalists have been selected by the NYLJ for the Attorney of the Year Award, and the winner will be announced at a recognition event in September.

