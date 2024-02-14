Henry Olawoye Joins Stirista as Vice President of Audience Solutions

"We welcome Henry to the team and look forward to his contributions as he has developed a stellar industry reputation for helping partners generate revenue" - Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Post this

Olawoye joins Stirista from Lotame, a data solutions provider for marketers and media owners and a Stirista partner. With more than ten years of advertising technology experience, Olawoye served in several positions at Lotame, most recently as the Director of Data Marketplace Operations, overseeing the channel management and business intelligence teams.

At Stirista, Olawoye will grow the company's data syndication capabilities, by combining and curating Stirista-owned data and brands into existing and new platforms. This will include developing new relationships with sales channels, working on new offerings, and coordinating with sales teams.

Added Olawoye, "I am pleased to join a customer-centric organization like Stirista, as the company is uniquely positioned to help brands and agencies increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers through a sophisticated, data-driven approach. In today's fast-changing digital world, marketers continue to look for strategic partners like Stirista to help them gain a competitive edge."

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Stirista, 301-461-7062, jennifermq@yapr.com, www.stirista.com

SOURCE Young & Associates PR for Stirista