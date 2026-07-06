Hensley Plaza in Downtown Jasper: Key Next Steps Announced

Hensley Plaza, a revitalized ~2,500-square-foot building and courtyard in downtown Jasper, Georgia, has announced its next phase of improvements. Managed by local entrepreneur and small-scale developer Dave Terry, the property — the former 1935 Jasper City Hall and Jail — is being repurposed as a community gathering space behind Main Street. Announced next steps include a hand-painted heritage mural beginning on or around July 7, 2026; the Jasper City Council–approved conversion of Wall Street to a one-way street, which clears the way for roughly 12 new diagonal parking spaces; and expanded community programming, culminating in an August ribbon cutting and mural showing hosted with the Pickens Chamber of Commerce. Recently completed courtyard work includes a brick seating wall, a small performance stage, a fire pit, an ADA-compliant sidewalk, and streetscape landscaping. Terry, founder of the nonprofit Pickens County Small Business Development Council, frames the project as a model for public-private partnership and small-town downtown revitalization.

JASPER, Ga., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hensley Plaza in downtown Jasper continues to make improvements to the property that will beautify, improve and advance the area behind Main Street. In April 2026, exterior sitework was completed on the new courtyard area, which includes amenities like a 40' long brick seating wall, small stage for local musicians, field turf for outdoor games, gas stubbed firepit, 20' pole with USA and Pickens County flags, two new parking spaces, permeable pavers for drainage, an ADA-compliant sidewalk, lighting bollards, three bike rings, a flexible gathering space with opportunities for outdoor tables/chairs, a Charleston bench seat on a brick pad, security cameras, and streetscape landscaping with vibrant and colorful flowers. Many of the petunia flowers are in the original marble tile garden boxes that were brought back to life during the renovation.

The Hensley Plaza property is managed, and was the vision of local entrepreneur and small-scale developer, Dave Terry. Terry said there are several next steps underway as he looks for the right long-term tenant and partner for the 2,500 square-foot building and courtyard.

PRESERVING HISTORY

Starting on or around July 7, work will begin on a hand-painted mural on the side wall at Hensley Plaza next to The Wall Street Barber. The mural will feature symbolism that pays homage and respect to the previous building owners and the local culture. Terry added he also hopes this can be part of a walking tour that gives downtown Jasper visitors another local attraction, and something to do that is educational and inspiring. He added the building used to be the old Jasper City Hall and Jail, and there are so many fascinating stories from this 1935 property that need to be captured in writing and imagery.

WALL STREET (ONE-WAY CONVERSION)

At the June 1 session, the Jasper City Council officially approved Wall Street being converted to a one-way street. The work will be coordinated by the City of Jasper and clears the way for approximately 12 new diagonal parking spaces. Terry said this was not his idea v. part of a 2015 study that saw the benefit of converting side roads like Wall Street to a one-way to improve walkability and parking. Terry noted this is a prime example of how local governments can work in a collaborative way with the private sector. He firmly believes the one-way is a win-win, since better and increased parking should help contribute to sales taxes to visitors that can potentially lower property taxes for existing residents, supports small businesses like I Love NY Pizza and The Wall Street Barber with more convenient customer parking, and improves safety.

COMMUNITY EVENT SPACE & RIBBON CUTTING

According to Terry he has started gradually hosting community-oriented events inside, and wants to continue to do this while leveraging the benefits of the courtyard area. He wants to give residents and tourists an opportunity to gather, socialize and foster connections, help facilitate local culture like musicians and artists, and host fundraisers or meet-ups. He also made it clear that Hensley Plaza is an additive to the nearby Perrow Park, not competition. He said the scale and size of Perrow Park is set up to host larger events, concerts and festivals. He is working with the Pickens Chamber of Commerce on a ribbon cutting celebration and mural showing in August that everyone is welcome to attend.

WHY?

Terry noted the purpose of the project is rooted in making a difference in the local community where his family lives, and is in a phase in life where paying it forward is important. Terry is also President and Founder of an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Pickens County Small Business Development Council (SBDC) and wants to leverage his 28+ years of experience as an entrepreneur to make a positive impact.

Terry said he hopes to inspire the younger generation and create a place that is not only welcoming and safe for families, but can serve as a catalyst for a broader vision and the future of downtown Jasper. According to Terry he wants to work in a collaborative way and thinks public-private partnerships are "the" key factor for smaller towns or counties. Terry thinks we don't have to re-invent the wheel and small businesses, the public sector, non-profits, property owners and the community at large can work together to provide a more walkable, attractive, charming, historic, and thriving downtown. He is an advocate of "convenient" parking that is in close proximity to small businesses, cohesive signage, and creating more local experiences like agritourism.

If you are interested in leasing Hensley Plaza, please email [email protected] or call/text 678.592.6453.

Terry Commercial Realty, LLC (TCR) is a fully integrated real estate owner, developer and investor based in Jasper, Georgia. Founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur Dave Terry, the company's mission is to facilitate impactful and community enriching projects in the North Georgia area. TCR focuses on real estate opportunities that help revitalize, uplift and sustain local economies. Our rapidly expanding portfolio includes long-term, strategic investments like mixed-use community centers, downtown district properties, short and long term rentals, private-public sector partnerships and supporting small-business growth and expansion. With a collaborative network and team of industry experts based in Georgia, TCR is uniquely positioned to execute against all types of real estate transactions.

Media Contact

Denisse Sponza, Terry Commercial Realty, 1 6785926453, [email protected], www.terrycommercialrealty.com

SOURCE Terry Commercial Realty