Henson Group has been Named to the 2024 Next Generation List as Part of The Prestigious MSP 501 Program

Henson Group Earns Recognition in 2024 Next Generation MSPs List, Highlighting Innovation and Excellence in Managed Services and Technology.

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henson Group, a global leader in digital transformation and cloud services, an industry-leading managed service provider, has been selected to the prestigious 2024 Next Generation MSPs list, which is affiliated with the renowned MSP 501. This recognition highlights our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the tech channel through the groundbreaking solutions we deliver to our customers.

"We are honored to be named to the 2024 Next Generation list as part of the prestigious MSP 501 program," said Henson Group CTO, Chris Savage. "This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the managed services industry. Our team's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to our clients has been the cornerstone of our success."

Chief Revenue Officer., Alex Larsson added," Being recognized on the 2024 Next Generation list is a testament to our strategic vision and commitment to driving growth and innovation in the tech channel. Our focus on providing tailored managed services and leveraging the latest technologies has enabled us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. We are excited to continue this journey and set new benchmarks in the industry."

The Next Generation list has been revamped this year to honor industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are at the forefront of the industry. Henson Group's inclusion in this list highlights the company's innovative approaches, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric business model. We are proud to be recognized among such esteemed companies and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients.

Discover how Henson Group's Intelligent Managed Services can transform your business. Visit HensonGroup.com/intelligent to learn more about our comprehensive suite of services designed to optimize your IT operations and drive innovation.

About the Henson Group:

The Henson Group is not only the industry's Generative AI expert and Microsoft's top Azure/M365 and Managed Services Provider but also a distinguished Azure Expert MSP that has achieved all of Microsoft Azure Solution Designations. Our customer-centric approach extends beyond traditional managed services, offering comprehensive solutions for your complete cloud and machine learning journey. With expertise in Azure Infrastructure and Database Migrations, Cloud Security, and more, we leverage the full spectrum of Microsoft Solutions to drive innovation and maximize your technology infrastructure's efficiency and effectiveness.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact

Bobby Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer, Henson Group, (212) 220-6711, [email protected], https://hensongroup.com/

SOURCE Henson Group