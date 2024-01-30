Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) Therapy is Now Available Nationwide in More Than 65 Medical Centers

The growing availability of HAI therapy means more patients have access to this powerful treatment which provides up to 400 times higher drug concentration to the tumors in the liver compared to systemic chemotherapy, without adding systemic side effects. Post this

"The growing availability of HAI therapy means more patients have access to this powerful treatment which provides up to 400 times higher drug concentration to the tumors in the liver compared to systemic chemotherapy, without adding systemic side effects," Michael Gaisford, President and CEO of Intera Oncology, said. "Medical centers offering HAI are leaders in the field who want to offer advanced therapy options to their patients."

Historically, the availability of HAI therapy had been limited to a small number of top academic cancer centers, but over the last few years, more and more physicians and patients have learned about the benefits of HAI as an increasing body of clinical evidence and modernized therapy protocols have driven wider adoption of the treatment. This has led to an increasing demand for more HAI programs. Since 2019, the number of cancer centers offering HAI therapy nationwide has grown more than 200%, making HAI available to more patients closer to their homes.

Don Shippey understands the value of having more access to HAI therapy closer to home. In 2016, he was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer with liver metastases and told he had a 40% chance of surviving 12 months. Through his research, he learned about HAI therapy and traveled to New York for treatment. Today he has no evidence of disease.

"I was fortunate at the time to be able to travel from my home in Orlando to New York for treatment, but not everyone can do that," said Don. "Having more HAI centers around the country is a game changer. I speak with many patients who want to receive treatment closer to home."

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S. affecting more than 150,000 people per year.[7] More than 50% of all people diagnosed with colorectal cancer will ultimately develop tumors in the liver, called colorectal liver metastases (CRLM).[8] Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in men younger than 50 years of age.[7] HAI therapy combined with systemic chemotherapy has been shown to improve survival and reduce likelihood of recurrence.[3,4]

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is a rare and devastating disease. The median survival when treated with systemic chemotherapy alone is 13 to 17 months with almost no survivors at 3 years. Adding HAI to systemic chemotherapy has been associated with an increased three-year survival rate of 39.5%.[6,9]

Intera Oncology provides newly established HAI programs with training and educational information on a range of HAI-related topics, including setup and management of HAI programs, and has a dedicated medical affairs team to help answer questions about HAI therapy.

ABOUT INTERA ONCOLOGY:

Intera Oncology® Inc. is a Boston-based medical device company founded in 2019 by two doctors with a singular vision for improving the survival of patients with colorectal cancer and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma by ensuring access to Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) therapy. Dedicated to helping patients live longer and better lives by changing the course of cancer with HAI therapy, Intera Oncology manufactures the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy – the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump. Today, the treatment is used in more than 65 cancer centers across the U.S., including nine of the U.S. News & World Report's top ten in the nation. Learn more at interaoncology.com and follow Intera on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Don's experience is unique to him, and individual results may vary. Talk to an HAI Therapy Specialist to see if this treatment may be right for you. See full safety information here.

The Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump is indicated for the continuous arterial administration of Cerona Therapeutics Floxuridine for Injection, USP, heparinized saline, and glycerin. The approved labeling for Cerona Therapeutics Floxuridine for Injection, USP stipulates the indications, contraindications, and warnings for use of the drug in the pump. The Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump is contraindicated for use in patients with extensive extrahepatic disease or limited hepatic function. Possible adverse events of the pump are those potential risks associated with any implanted drug delivery device and include: catheter thrombosis, bolus path occlusion, vessel thrombosis, pump dislodgement, seroma, or recurrent hematoma, infection, extravasation, catheter shear, dislodgement or leakage, migration, arterial pseudoaneurysm, arterial dissection, and extrahepatic perfusion.

Caution: Federal law (USA) restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Please review the full safety information at https://www.interaoncology.com/patients-caregivers/hai-therapy/safety-information.

