HepQuant Achieves College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation Demonstrating Commitment to Laboratory Excellence

Dr. Gregory T. Everson, CEO of HepQuant stated, "This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standard of quality as we continue advancing liver health assessment to support clinicians and improve patient care." Post this

"Achieving CAP accreditation is an important milestone for HepQuant and a testament to the exceptional work of our laboratory, quality, and operations teams," stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standard of quality as we continue advancing liver health assessment to support clinicians and improve patient care."

HepQuant DuO® provides healthcare providers with quantitative measurements of liver function and portal circulation through a non-invasive blood test. By offering insights into liver disease severity and progression, HepQuant DuO® helps clinicians make more informed decisions regarding patient risk stratification, treatment planning, monitoring, and referral timing. This additional level of testing supports personalized care for patients with advanced liver disease and complements existing diagnostic assessments.

About HepQuant

HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.

HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant in a manner consistent with CLIA certification and CAP accreditation requirements (CLIA ID 06D2188465, CAP 7787735). This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact

Joellyn Enos, HepQuant, 1 6082128074, [email protected], https://hepquant.com/

SOURCE HepQuant