HepQuant Introduces HepQuant DuO™, a Quantitative Liver Function Test for Patients with Liver Disease with 6 Presented Abstracts at The Liver Meeting 2024

Liver specialists can now measure liver function and portal-systemic shunting using a minimally invasive blood test with clinical utility shown in patients with esophageal varices, portal hypertension, and cirrhosis. HepQuant DuO results support liver specialists with patient management decisions using the Disease Severity Index (DSI) risk score, SHUNT% to evaluate portal systemic shunting, and a Hepatic Reserve (HR) to help patients better understand their level of liver impairment.

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, LLC announces the broad clinical availability of HepQuant DuO, a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), to support liver specialists in managing their patients' disease more effectively. According to the American Liver Foundation, more than one in ten Americans has liver disease, with about 130 million more at risk of developing non-alcoholic or alcohol related fatty liver disease, hepatitis, rare, autoimmune, or genetic liver disease (1). The HepQuant DuO test delivers information about liver function and portal-systemic shunting, attributes of liver disease that are associated with disease progression and clinical outcomes.

Once a health provider orders HepQuant DuO and the patient is ready to move forward with testing, sample collection is simple and minimally invasive with just two blood samples after ingesting one drink. Liver specialists may use results in conjunction with clinical evaluation and other tests to evaluate liver disease severity; risk of large esophageal varices and other lesions of portal hypertension; risk of clinical complications such as ascites, encephalopathy and variceal bleeding; and changes in liver function and physiology over time (2-4). Test results support liver specialists with patient management decisions using the Disease Severity Index (DSI) risk score, SHUNT% to evaluate portal systemic shunting, and a Hepatic Reserve (HR) to help patients better understand their level of liver impairment.

HepQuant is committed to the highest level of clinical evidence supporting testing and management of patients with liver disease. In addition to numerous publications demonstrating the clinical effectiveness of HepQuant DuO for assessing risk of varices (2) and the linkage of portal-systemic shunting to portal hypertension (3,4), HepQuant is excited that six abstracts, will be presented, three of which were deemed a Poster of Distinction, at The Liver Meeting 2024 on 11/16/24 and 11/17/24 linked below.

Poster of Distinction: The Oral Cholate Challenge Test Defines Likelihood of Large Esophageal Varices in an Overweight and Obese US Population

Maintenance Therapy with GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Does Not Impact the Clearance of Orally Administered Isotopes of Unconjugated Cholate

Cost-Effectiveness of the HepQuant DuO Test for the Management of Patients at Risk for Large Esophageal Varices

Poster of Distinction: Pilot Study of a Model Based on Noninvasive Assessments of Portal-Systemic Shunting (HepQuant DuO)

Poster of Distinction: Resmetirom Therapy of MASH-Associated Child Pugh A Cirrhosis Reduces Estimated Risk for Clinical Outcome Based on HepQuant RISK ACE Model

The Oral Cholate Challenge Test Identifies the MASH Patients with ≥F3 Fibrosis with Greatest Hepatic Impairment Who Show the Most Benefit from Short-term Rencofilstat Therapy

Dr. Buck Patel of Peak Gastro Associates in Colorado Springs, CO, a current test user, confirms the value of the results: "The HepQuant DuO test has changed the way I communicate with my liver patients. Now I can tell my patients what their liver function status is and encourage lifestyle modifications"

About HepQuant

HepQuant is developing minimally invasive diagnostic products that directly measure liver function to enable healthcare providers to treat people with liver diseases more effectively. Liver function is the key indicator of liver health. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com

HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed, and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant, LLC in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

