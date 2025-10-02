HepQuant Presents a New Application for the HepQuant DuO™ Test: Improved Study Design and Treatment Monitoring in Clinical Trials

Dr. Gregory T. Everson, CEO of HepQuant, commented, "The ability to identify responders and track clinical risk reduction provides a significant advancement for liver disease management. These findings underscore the utility of the HepQuant DuO test as a powerful tool for quantifying liver health." Post this

Characterization of the baseline spectrum of liver health within a study population: DSI and SHUNT% of quantify liver function and physiology.

Improved sensitivity of key measurements of portal hypertension: DSI uncovered more endoscopic lesions of hypertension and missed fewer varices compared to standard liver stiffness measurements.

Reasonably likely surrogate endpoints for monitoring response to treatment or interventions: Baseline and real-time measurement of liver function and portal-systemic shunting across time in the study population enables effective data capture and analysis.

Identification of clinical study subjects based on risk of clinical outcome: Baseline estimation of risk to optimize study design may allow for smaller sample size and shorter trial duration.

The poster presentation, titled "The Quantitative HepQuant DuO Test Uncovers the Functional Heterogeneity of Advanced Chronic Liver Disease" focused on providing quantitative functional assessment to inform decisions in the clinic regarding the use of endoscopy to screen for varices, defining the intensity of clinical follow-up, and establishing a baseline for monitoring treatment effects. HepQuant DuO results from patients diagnosed with Metabolic-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Metabolic dysfunction and Alcohol-Related Liver Disease (Met-ALD), ALD and various other liver disease etiologies showed significant heterogeneity in functional and physiological impairment, reinforcing the utility and need for reproducible, quantitative tools to evaluate cACLD.

Dr. Gregory T. Everson, CEO of HepQuant, commented, "The ability to identify treatment responders and track clinical risk reduction provides a significant advancement for liver disease management. These findings underscore the utility of the HepQuant DuO test as a powerful tool for quantifying liver health."

