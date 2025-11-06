HepQuant Presents Exciting Abstracts at The Liver Meeting 2025 Demonstrating HepQuant DuO® Utility to Uncover Functional and Physiological Heterogeneity

Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant, commented: "HepQuant DuO results uniquely identify heterogeneity in liver function and physiology in patients across all etiologies, underscoring the need for improved quantitative tools to evaluate advanced chronic liver disease." Post this

HepQuant abstract presentations at The Liver Meeting 2025 will take place 11/8/25 and 11/9/25, from 1-2 pm ET:

Abstract 2437, 11/8/25: Chalasani, et al. Oral Cholate Challenge Test Characterizes Functional Differences between Child-Pugh A5 and A6

Abstract 2072, 11/8/25: Noureddin, et al. Understanding the Functional and Physiologic Heterogeneity of Advanced MASH as Defined by the Oral Cholate Challenge Test May Enhance Clinical Trial Design

Abstract 3531, 11/9/25: Imperial, et al. Hepatic Reserve and Regeneration in Living Donors after Right Hepatic Lobectomy: A Pilot Study of the Oral Cholate Challenge Test

Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant, commented: "HepQuant DuO results uniquely identify heterogeneity in liver function and physiology in patients across all etiologies, underscoring the need for improved quantitative tools to evaluate advanced chronic liver disease."

About HepQuant

HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.

HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant, LLC in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Liver Meeting® is a registered trademark of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

