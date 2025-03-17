HepQuant to Present at Key Liver Conferences to Highlight Applications of HepQuant DuO™ - a Quantitative Liver Health Test

Recent clinical data demonstrate how HepQuant DuO test results may be used to inform endoscopy screening decisions, monitor disease progression and evaluate response to resmetirom therapy in patients with compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD). Eight abstracts will be presented at the 2025 Global Hepatitis Summit, Liver Connect 2025, EASL 2025, and DDW 2025 conferences. HepQuant DuO is a minimally invasive blood test to quantify liver health and enable liver specialists to enhance patient management.
DENVER, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, LLC continues to expand clinical availability of the HepQuant DuO test to liver specialists in clinical practice, and will present eight abstracts at key upcoming liver conferences, including the 2025 Global Hepatitis Summit in Los Angeles, CA, Liver Connect 2025 in San Antonio, TX, EASL 2025 in Amsterdam, NL, and DDW 2025 in San Diego, CA. These important findings highlight the utility of HepQuant DuO in assessing liver health by quantifying liver function and physiology in patients with Compensated Advanced Chronic Liver Disease (cACLD). The test reports the risk of large esophageal varices (LEV's) and a Disease Severity Index (DSI) risk score to inform the decision to avoid or proceed with endoscopic screening.
Other HepQuant DuO test results include a Hepatic Reserve (HR%) to measure a patient's current level of liver impairment and a SHUNT% to further evaluate risk of LEV's, other clinical outcomes and portal systemic shunting. Healthcare providers may use these results to make patient management decisions and to advise their patients in making changes to improve their liver health. To date, HepQuant has published 16 studies supporting the clinical validity and utility of HepQuant DuO testing for patients with cACLD, including those diagnosed with compensated Child-Pugh A cirrhosis, advanced fibrosis, and those suspected of having portal hypertension and varices.
Nationally recognized liver specialists and the HepQuant team will also present the following abstracts and posters to liver specialists at the 2025 Global Hepatitis Summit, Liver Connect, EASL, and DDW conferences.
2025 Global Hepatitis Summit (March 18-21)
- Abstract #N 38219. Shiffman, et al. HepQuant DuO for Quantifying Liver Function and Physiology in the Clinic: Diagnostic Performance for Esophageal Varices in Patients with Treated and Active Chronic Hepatitis C
Liver Connect 2025 (March 20-22)
- Abstract #47. Gordon, et al. Initial Clinical Experience with the HepQuant DuO Test: Results from the 2023–2024 Early Access Program
- Abstract #22. Imperial, et al. Resmetirom Therapy of MASH-Associated Child Pugh A Cirrhosis Reduces Estimated Risk for Clinical Outcome Based on HepQuant RISK ACE Model
- Abstract #21. Imperial, et al. Pilot Study of a Model Based on Noninvasive Assessments of Portal-Systemic Shunting (HepQuant DuO), Hepatic Fibrosis (FibroScan), and Splenic Congestion (Platelet Count) for Accurate Prediction of Portal Hypertension and Clinically Significant Portal Hypertension
DDW 2025 (May 3-6)
- Abstract #4254901. POSTER OF DISTINCTION. Rahimi, et al. Statins and Metformin may preserve hepatic function and reduce portal-systemic shunting in advanced chronic liver disease: result with the HepQuant DuO test from the SHUNT-V study
- Abstract #4257978. Kim, et al. Quantifying the individual impact of cardiac and liver disease on liver function and portal-systemic shunting in Fontan-associated liver disease by a simplified cholate shunt test
EASL 2025 (May 7-10)
- Abstract 2117. TOP POSTER. Shaked, et al. Quantifying liver function by cholate clearance in extracorporeal circuits with a genetically modified porcine liver and brain-dead human decedent
- Abstract 2138. Kim, et al. The HepQuant DuO test finds linkage between liver blood flow, portal-systemic shunting and cardiac hemodynamics in Fontan-associated liver disease
