HepQuant to Present at Key Liver Conferences to Highlight Applications of HepQuant DuO™ - a Quantitative Liver Health Test

Recent clinical data demonstrate how HepQuant DuO test results may be used to inform endoscopy screening decisions, monitor disease progression and evaluate response to resmetirom therapy in patients with compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD). Eight abstracts will be presented at the 2025 Global Hepatitis Summit, Liver Connect 2025, EASL 2025, and DDW 2025 conferences. HepQuant DuO is a minimally invasive blood test to quantify liver health and enable liver specialists to enhance patient management.

DENVER, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, LLC continues to expand clinical availability of the HepQuant DuO test to liver specialists in clinical practice, and will present eight abstracts at key upcoming liver conferences, including the 2025 Global Hepatitis Summit in Los Angeles, CA, Liver Connect 2025 in San Antonio, TX, EASL 2025 in Amsterdam, NL, and DDW 2025 in San Diego, CA. These important findings highlight the utility of HepQuant DuO in assessing liver health by quantifying liver function and physiology in patients with Compensated Advanced Chronic Liver Disease (cACLD). The test reports the risk of large esophageal varices (LEV's) and a Disease Severity Index (DSI) risk score to inform the decision to avoid or proceed with endoscopic screening.