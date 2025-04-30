HepQuant to Present Quantification of Human and Porcine Liver Function in an Extracorporeal Liver Circuit (ELC) at the DDW 2025 Late-Breaking Plenary Session

Dr. Greg T. Everson will discuss the results of studies with 13C-cholate for liver function measurement in an ELC on May 3, 2025, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the San Diego Convention Center. Concurrently measuring the function of the native human liver and porcine liver as part of an ELC may impact the management decisions for patients with acute liver failure.

DENVER, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, LLC announces that Dr. Greg T Everson, CEO and founder, will present "Simultaneous Quantification of Native Human Liver and Porcine Liver Function in an Extracorporeal Circuit Using IV 13C-Cholate" at the upcoming DDW 2025 Late-Breaking Plenary session on May 3, 2025, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the San Diego Convention Center. This unique use of liver function quantification will also be presented as a Top Poster at the upcoming EASL Congress 2025 meeting, May 7-10, 2025.