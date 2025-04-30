HepQuant to Present Quantification of Human and Porcine Liver Function in an Extracorporeal Liver Circuit (ELC) at the DDW 2025 Late-Breaking Plenary Session

Dr. Greg T. Everson will discuss the results of studies with 13C-cholate for liver function measurement in an ELC on May 3, 2025, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the San Diego Convention Center. Concurrently measuring the function of the native human liver and porcine liver as part of an ELC may impact the management decisions for patients with acute liver failure.
DENVER, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, LLC announces that Dr. Greg T Everson, CEO and founder, will present "Simultaneous Quantification of Native Human Liver and Porcine Liver Function in an Extracorporeal Circuit Using IV 13C-Cholate" at the upcoming DDW 2025 Late-Breaking Plenary session on May 3, 2025, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the San Diego Convention Center. This unique use of liver function quantification will also be presented as a Top Poster at the upcoming EASL Congress 2025 meeting, May 7-10, 2025.
More than one in ten Americans has liver disease, with approximately 35,000 that are diagnosed with acute liver failure each year. (1,2) Current treatment options for these patients are limited, resulting in overall mortality exceeding 50%, annually.(2) With a clear need for alternatives for these patients, eGenesis and OrganOx recently announced FDA clearance of an investigational new drug (IND) application for EGEN-5784, a human-compatible, genetically engineered porcine liver, used in combination with the OrganOx extracorporeal liver cross-circulation (ELC) system, for patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) suffering from decompensated liver function in the intensive care setting.(3) HepQuant will be presenting study data encompassing simultaneous quantification of liver function in native human and porcine livers that are part of an ELC at these national and international conferences focused on hepatology advancements, in addition to expanded applications of the HepQuant DuO test.
DDW 2025 (May 3-6)
- Late-breaking Plenary Session Oral Presentation. Shaked, et al. Simultaneous quantification of function of native human liver and porcine liver in an extracorporeal circuit derived from the blood concentrations of intravenously injected 13C-cholate
- Abstract #4254901. POSTER OF DISTINCTION. Rahimi, et al. Statins and Metformin may preserve hepatic function and reduce portal-systemic shunting in advanced chronic liver disease: result with the HepQuant DuO test from the SHUNT-V study
- Abstract #4257978. Kim, et al. Quantifying the individual impact of cardiac and liver disease on liver function and portal-systemic shunting in Fontan-associated liver disease by a simplified cholate shunt test
EASL 2025 (May 7-10)
- Abstract 2117. TOP POSTER. Shaked, et al. Quantifying liver function by cholate clearance in extracorporeal circuits with a genetically modified porcine liver and brain-dead human decedent
- Abstract 2138. Kim, et al. The HepQuant DuO test finds linkage between liver blood flow, portal-systemic shunting and cardiac hemodynamics in Fontan-associated liver disease
1.American Liver Association Facts about Liver Disease, liverfoundation.org. Updated September 11, 2023.
2.Allen, A.M., et al. (2016). Time trends in the health care burden and mortality of acute on chronic liver failure in the United States. Hepatology, 64(6), pp. 2165–2172. https://doi.org/10.1002/hep.28812.
3.eGenesis (2025, Apr 15). eGenesis-and-OrganOx-Announce-U.S.-FDA-Clearance-of-IND-Application-for-the-Treatment-of-Patients-with-Acute-On-Chronic-Liver-Failure. https://egenesisbio.com/press-releases/egenesis-and-organox-announce-u-s-fda-clearance-of-ind-application-for-the-treatment-of-patients-with-acute-on-chronic-liver-failure/.
About HepQuant
HepQuant has developed non-invasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.
HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant, LLC in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
