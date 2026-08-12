Hera Group Marks One Year of Rapid Growth, Surpassing First-Year Business Goals by More Than 100%

"Hitting our one-year mark ahead of schedule, and doubling what we planned to achieve, is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us," said Matt Ritter, Founder and CEO of Hera Group. Post this

"Hitting our one-year mark ahead of schedule, and doubling what we planned to achieve, is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us," said Matt Ritter, Founder and CEO of Hera Group. "We built this agency on the belief that franchise and multi-location brands deserve senior-level strategic partners, not vendors executing tactics. Our clients' results in year one prove that approach works, and we're just getting started."

That momentum is reflected in Hera Group's growing client roster, which now includes leading brands such as Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Arthur Murray Dance Studios, Another Broken Egg Cafe, ETS Performance and Building Kidz School, among other established franchise brands.

At Hera Group, Matt and Lauren don't just set strategy – they lead the execution, working directly with clients daily. That hands-on involvement has allowed the agency to grow quickly while staying true to the personal, strategy-first approach clients expect.

"Throughout my career in franchise development, I've found that it's rare to work with a PR partner who truly understands the unique challenges and opportunities of franchise development communications," said Sam Tacca, Director of Franchise Development at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. "During a period of exciting transitions at Hand & Stone, our Chief Development Officer introduced my team and me to Hera Group, and it quickly became clear that they were the right fit. In less than a year, they've secured outstanding placements for us across both franchise and wellness industry publications, helping elevate our brand and tell our story in meaningful ways. Beyond their impressive results, their collaborative approach, responsiveness and genuine passion make them an absolute pleasure to work with. I'm excited to continue our partnership and can't wait to see what we accomplish together in year two!"

At the core of Hera Group's approach is a belief that public relations isn't just an awareness activity – it's a driver of business results, whether that's a franchise sale or a customer walking through the door. Franchise candidates rarely commit to an investment of this size based on a single touchpoint – they research and validate a brand long before ever having a serious conversation with a development team, often turning to search engines and AI tools for confirmation. Consistent, credible media coverage reduces that perceived risk at every stage, giving qualified candidates the confidence to move forward faster – and on the consumer side, that same credibility keeps brands top of mind with the customers they're trying to reach.

Arthur Murray offers another clear example of this approach in action. Hera Group launched the first-ever franchise PR program for the largest dance studio franchise globally, developing a modern narrative that translated into feature coverage across national franchise trade and business media. That early success led Arthur Murray to expand its partnership with Hera Group to include consumer PR, allowing the agency to build a cohesive strategy across franchise development and consumer-facing storytelling.

"Before working with Hera Group, we had never invested in public relations, and it's made a real difference in how we're perceived by prospective franchisees, dance students and instructors," said Gary Edwards, CEO of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "Matt, Lauren and the team took the time to understand our roots and helped us tell a modern brand story that's resonating across key audiences – and helping us grow at a rate we've never experienced in our more than 100-year history."

Looking ahead, Hera Group plans to build on the momentum of its first year while maintaining the founder-led strategy and execution that clients have come to rely on. As the agency grows, it will expand thoughtfully, adding only senior, seasoned people who can support that same standard for its clients. The focus remains on building on that early success and continuing to deliver the results clients deserve.

About Hera Group

Hera Group is a boutique public relations agency built for growth-minded franchise and multi-location brands. Led by industry veterans Matt Ritter and Lauren Simo, the agency blends founder-led strategy with bold storytelling to drive visibility, credibility and meaningful growth for its partners. From franchise development and consumer PR to content marketing and executive visibility, Hera Group leads with strategy first, building the credibility that helps franchise candidates move forward with confidence and keeps consumer brands top of mind with the audiences they're trying to reach.

For more information, visit www.hera-group.com.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, Hera Group, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], www.hera-group.com

SOURCE Hera Group