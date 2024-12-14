Hera Health's President, Dr. Brian Iriye, to Present Study Results for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Hera Health, a pioneering women's healthcare company, today announced acceptance to present a "late-breaking" study on pregnancy risk assessment at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine 2025 Pregnancy Meeting™.
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hera Health, a pioneering women's healthcare company, today announced acceptance to present a "late-breaking" study on pregnancy risk assessment at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine 2025 Pregnancy Meeting™.
The Big Idea: Precision in Pregnancy Care
Dr. Brian Iriye, President of Hera Health and maternal-fetal medicine expert at the High Risk Pregnancy Center will present research results from the Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined with Clinical Interventions for Improved Neonatal OutcoMEs (PRIME).
Why It Matters
Preterm birth remains a significant healthcare challenge:
- More than 1 in 10 infants born prematurely in the United States
- Potential long-term medical complications for women and children
- Estimated $25 billion in annual healthcare costs related to prematurity
Conference Information
The Pregnancy Meeting™ is an annual conference that brings together researchers and medical professionals in the field of maternal-fetal medicine.
About Hera Health
Hera Health is dedicated to advancing women's healthcare through innovative diagnostic and precision medicine approaches. Our mission is to empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge tools to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes.
For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.hera-health.com.
Media Contact
Mike McCleney, Hera Women's Health, 1 617-543-3444, [email protected], https://hera-health.com/
SOURCE Hera Women's Health
