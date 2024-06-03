Hera Title Launches Personalized Closing Services in Colorado and North Carolina

"Real estate has historically been a transactional industry, but our vision is to become a trusted partner through a unique process that we developed to be highly individualized and relationship driven." Post this

"We developed Hera Title to create a thoughtful, personalized closing and settlement experience," said Richard Staniszewski, CEO of Hera Title. "Real estate has historically been a transactional industry, but our vision is to become a trusted partner through a unique process that we developed to be highly individualized and relationship driven. We deliver a high-touch, excellent experience to real estate professionals and we intend to do so in every community across the country. We are already in more than 20 states."

Hera Title transforms the real estate landscape with cutting-edge tools accessible to agents and brokers, streamlining title processes and fostering individualized experiences. Unlike traditional experiences, Hera Title's team takes the time to understand each client beforehand, ensuring a warm and personalized approach rather than a cold, transactional one. With seamless communication and 24/7 availability, Hera Title guarantees timely closings and offers mobile closing services in over 20 states, catering to clients' convenience.

The newly relaunched website showcases Hera Title's dedication to delivering nimble, boutique-like service through free tools and seamless title ordering. This dedication is enhanced by Hera Title's collaboration with its affiliate company, Georgia-based law firm Cook & James, which brings the backing and resources of a national organization. With over 400,000 transactions completed in attorney states such as Georgia, Connecticut, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Cook & James infuses Hera Title with unparalleled expertise, elevating its service standards to new heights.

About Hera Title

Hera Title provides title, escrow and closing services in more than 20 states from its home-base in Castle Rock, Colo., a Denver suburb. Founded in 2023 on the bedrock of delivering personalized, relationship-driven residential real estate settlement and closing services for all, the firm's trademark is the mobile closing, in which transactions can be completed in nearly any location convenient for the client. Hera Title values all its real estate partners, including agents and brokers, lenders and loan officers, home buyers and sellers, and builders. Learn more at Hera Title.

Media Contact

Becky Peterson, Hera Title, 770.367.0321, [email protected] , https://heratitle.com/

SOURCE Hera Title