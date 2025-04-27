Hera Women's Health Appoints Dr. Andy Wagner as Chief Executive Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy as Hera's new CEO," added Chad Royer, Partner at Imperial Capital. "His deep expertise, strong leadership, and outstanding operational track record make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Hera through its next phase of growth." Post this

Wagner brings a unique blend of executive leadership and clinical expertise to Hera, with a proven track record of driving growth and transforming healthcare delivery models. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles in category-defining healthcare organizations, including DispatchHealth, where he served as Chief Clinical Officer and led the company's clinical operations through rapid national expansion, growing from one to over 44 markets. His leadership helped the organization scale multiple service lines, optimize clinical outcomes, and raise over $500 million in capital.

Prior to DispatchHealth, Wagner played a pivotal role in the growth and exit of telemedicine innovator, Stat Doctors. He has also worked as an emergency physician, advised healthcare investors and operators through his consulting firm, and made venture capital investments in the healthcare industry with EMP Holdings. His operational excellence, strategic vision, and deep understanding of healthcare innovation position him to lead Hera through its next phase of growth.

"I'm honored to join Hera at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Dr. Andy Wagner. "Hera's commitment to delivering innovative, evidence-based care deeply resonates with my passion for transforming healthcare. There is a massive opportunity to improve outcomes in U.S. women's healthcare, and Hera is well-poised to lead this transformation. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to expand access, improve outcomes, and continue building a national leader in women's health."

About Hera Women's Health

Hera Women's Health is a national collaborative of leading women's health practices dedicated to providing advanced, personalized care for women at every stage of life. The company sets the standard for data-driven, outcome-oriented care and supports the growth and performance of women's health practices across the country. Hera is focused on driving value by facilitating collaboration between Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine ("MFM") providers and administrators through proprietary evidence-based protocols, technology, and biomedicine. The company is committed to developing and enhancing evidence-based clinical protocols, collaborating with partners across the healthcare ecosystem, expanding access to care into maternal deserts, and improving healthcare outcomes.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare services, business services, and consumer services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives and entrepreneurs to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

