Hera Women's Health Appoints Yahaira Gomez as Chief Financial Officer

"Yahaira brings a rare blend of financial discipline, operational insight, and mission-driven leadership," said Dr. Andy Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Hera Women's Health. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Yahaira to Hera's leadership team," added Chad Royer, Partner at Imperial Capital. "Her track record in building high-performance finance organizations and driving sustainable growth will be invaluable as Hera continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its position as a national leader in women's healthcare."

Before joining Hera, Gomez served as CFO and Interim COO of a multi-state ABA therapy provider, where she led operational expansion across eight states and doubled revenue during her tenure. She also held a senior finance leadership role at Acorn Health, helping scale the company from 8 to 70 centers and supporting a successful private equity exit. Gomez holds an MBA from Nova Southeastern University and a BBA in Accounting from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico. She is currently completing executive education at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, focused on AI strategies for business transformation.

"I am honored to join Hera Women's Health at such an exciting time of growth and innovation," said Yahaira Gomez. "Hera's mission to advance women's healthcare through collaboration, technology, and evidence-based care deeply resonates with my own values as a leader. I look forward to partnering with this exceptional team to drive operational excellence and strengthen the financial foundation that supports Hera's continued expansion and impact."

About Hera Women's Health

Hera Women's Health is a national collaborative of leading women's health practices dedicated to providing advanced, personalized care for women at every stage of life. The company sets the standard for data-driven, outcome-oriented care and supports the growth and performance of women's health practices across the country. Hera is focused on driving value by facilitating collaboration between Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine ("MFM") providers and administrators through proprietary evidence-based protocols, technology, and biomedicine. The company is committed to developing and enhancing evidence-based clinical protocols, collaborating with partners across the healthcare ecosystem, expanding access to care into maternal deserts, and improving healthcare outcomes.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare services, business services, and consumer services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives and entrepreneurs to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

