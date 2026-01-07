Hera Women's Health Highlights Sera Prognostics PRIME Trial Results Led by Brian K. Iriye, MD Showing Biomarker-Guided Care Improves Newborn Outcomes and Reduces NICU Use

"Preterm birth is one of the most impactful events we can work to prevent," said Andy Wagner, CEO, Hera Women's Health. "PRIME reinforces Hera's focus on earlier detection, standardized care pathways, and measurable outcomes—so we can reduce avoidable neonatal harm and help families start healthier." Post this

Hera views preterm birth as an avoidable high-risk event in many cases: a complication that can often be anticipated earlier, managed proactively, and measured by outcomes that matter to families, health systems, and insurers—especially NICU admissions and neonatal morbidity. PRIME supports that approach by showing that a proactive, standardized pathway can make a measurable difference.

PRIME was a large 19-site randomized controlled trial of 5018 participants in both university and community practice settings. Compared with routine care, the screen-guided approach was associated with:

20% reduction in the composite neonatal morbidity/mortality index (OR 0.80; p = 0.015).

Shorter neonatal hospital length of stay (IRR 0.95; p = 0.004).

Fewer NICU admissions (10.2% vs 12.8%; OR 0.78; p = 0.006), with 58 fewer NICU admissions and 545 fewer NICU days in the screen-guided arm.

"PRIME shows that when we identify risk earlier with a biomarker and then act with a consistent, scalable pathway, we can reduce NICU admissions and improve neonatal outcomes," said Brian K. Iriye, MD, Primary Investigator. "That is exactly the type of proactive, outcomes-driven maternity care that only Hera is working on to operationalize at scale."

Large womens' healthcare platforms emphasize enabling broad networks and practice infrastructure. Newer boutique startups are innovating on easily reproduced access and patient experience models with little scientific evidence of true care improvements.

"Preterm birth is one of the most impactful events we can work to prevent," said Andy Wagner, CEO, Hera Women's Health. "PRIME reinforces Hera's focus on earlier detection, standardized care pathways, and measurable outcomes—so we can reduce avoidable neonatal harm and help families start healthier."

Hera's distinction is combining the reach of a major women's healthcare provider with physician-led evidence generation and outcomes-based maternity pathways—with PRIME serving as peer-reviewed, randomized-trial support for treating preterm birth risk as something that can be identified earlier and addressed proactively. This is one of the many ways Hera Womens Health is achieving 25% reductions in preterm birth and 40% reductions in cesarean deliveries when compared to other regional competitors.

Study: Neonatal impact of maternal biomarker screening for risk of preterm birth with targeted interventions (PRIME): A multicenter, randomized, controlled trial.

https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pmf2.70202

