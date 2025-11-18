Hera Women's Health Marks World Prematurity Day by Highlighting Significant Reductions in Preterm Birth and a Unique Integrated Care Model

"At Hera, our mission is to set a new standard for women's healthcare—one built on measurable outcomes, compassion, and collaboration," said Andrew Wagner, CEO of Hera Women's Health. Post this

Among Medicaid patients—traditionally one of the highest-risk groups—the pattern is consistent. Nevada's Medicaid preterm birth rate is 12.6%, while Hera Women's Health patients experience a rate of 10.1%, reflecting a 19.8% reduction.

These differences are particularly meaningful in the context of state-level performance. According to March of Dimes scoring metrics, Nevada would receive a "D" grade for preterm birth. Based on Hera's performance across multiple birth cohorts, Hera providers would score approximately two full grade levels higher, underscoring both the effectiveness of the care model and the opportunity for system-wide improvement.

"At Hera, our mission is to set a new standard for women's healthcare—one built on measurable outcomes, compassion, and collaboration," said Andrew Wagner, CEO of Hera Women's Health. "The reductions we're seeing in preterm birth aren't just statistics—they represent healthier beginnings for families across Nevada. We're proud of our team's dedication and the trust our patients place in us every day."

Hera attributes these results to an integrated, evidence-based approach that embeds Maternal-Fetal Medicine directly within routine obstetrical care. The organization combines standardized clinical protocols, advanced ultrasound capabilities, and newer technologies such as biomarker-based preterm birth prediction, allowing earlier identification of risk and more precise, targeted intervention.

Behavioral health and care management are also central to Hera's prevention strategy. Mental health conditions, psychosocial stress, and structural barriers are recognized contributors to preterm birth. Hera has invested in comprehensive mental health services, integrated addiction support, and care management led by experienced social workers who assist patients with insurance navigation, referrals, and access to community and social resources. This level of coordinated support across medical, behavioral, and social domains is not utilized elsewhere in the market with the same structure or consistency.

"Hera Women's Health is a different kind of women's healthcare organization," said Dr. Brian K. Iriye, President and Chief Medical Officer. "Our integrated model—combining maternal-fetal medicine, evidence-based obstetrics, advanced imaging, behavioral health, and coordinated care management—creates a level of teamwork and consistency that is uncommon in today's healthcare environment. The outcome improvements reflect what is possible when all aspects of care are aligned."

On World Prematurity Day, Hera Women's Health honors families affected by preterm birth and recognizes the physicians, nurses, sonographers, mental health specialists, social workers, and community partners committed to improving maternal and newborn outcomes. Hera remains dedicated to advancing prevention strategies and expanding access to high-quality maternity care across Nevada.

