Hera Women's Health Promotes Mike McCleney to Chief Executive Officer

Hera Women's Health has built its reputation around improving outcomes for women and babies, expanding access to care, and supporting physicians with the infrastructure needed to thrive. Post this

Across its markets, Hera's physician partners and providers consistently achieve maternal and infant outcomes that outperform state and national averages. Those results reflect the strength of the organization's evidence-based clinical protocols, collaborative approach to care, and the dedication of the teams who support patients every day.

"Over the last few years, we have built a company centered around great providers and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for women and babies," said Mike McCleney, Chief Executive Officer of Hera Women's Health. "Those results are only possible because of the exceptional physician partners, providers, clinic staff, and Hera support team who work together every day on behalf of our patients. My job as CEO is to build on that foundation by supporting our providers, strengthening our markets, and ensuring we continue delivering exceptional care for the patients and families who place their trust in us."

Prior to joining Hera, McCleney held senior healthcare operations leadership roles focused on physician practice management and multi-site healthcare organizations. As CEO, he will continue to lead the company's strategy of supporting providers, investing in clinical excellence, and building strong, sustainable markets across the communities Hera serves.

"At Hera, we have been building a company centered around providers and committed to improving outcomes for women and babies," said Dr. Brian Iriye, President of Hera Women's Health. "Mike has been instrumental in building the operational foundation that supports that mission and has been a key member of our leadership team for nearly four years. His appointment provides continuity for our providers, employees, and partners, while reinforcing the strategy and culture that have helped Hera achieve strong outcomes and sustained growth."

About Hera Women's Health

Hera Women's Health is a provider-centered women's healthcare organization dedicated to improving outcomes for women and babies through collaboration, evidence-based care, and investment in the providers and teams who deliver that care. Hera supports obstetric, gynecologic, maternal-fetal medicine, and women's health services across multiple markets in the Southwest.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build and acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business, and consumer services. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines deep industry expertise, active portfolio management, and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated investment approach. With assets under management of over $3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

Hera Women's Health Practices by Market

Hera Women's Health is an operationally integrated network of OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine practices serving women across Nevada and Arizona, organized across three markets: Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada; Reno, Nevada; and the Phoenix metro in Arizona. The network's practices deliver obstetric, gynecologic, and high-risk pregnancy care that consistently outperforms state and national benchmarks, supported by evidence-based clinical protocols and collaborative care models. As it grows, Hera is actively recruiting OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physicians across both states.

In the Las Vegas and Henderson market, Hera's clinical reach spans the full continuum of women's health. High Risk Pregnancy Center, the network's maternal-fetal medicine practice, specializes in high-risk pregnancy, advanced prenatal ultrasound, prenatal genetic testing, perinatal behavioral health, and care for complex conditions including gestational diabetes and substance use disorders during pregnancy. MyOBGYN serves women across the full spectrum of women's health, from routine annual care and contraception to obstetrics and menopause management, while Legacy For Women supports obstetrics, gynecology, certified nurse-midwifery, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, infertility evaluation, and adolescent care. The Ob-Gyn Center offers comprehensive women's health services including minimally invasive surgery, hormone pellet therapy, and MonaLisa Touch vaginal rejuvenation, and Complete Care ObGyn provides obstetric and gynecologic care with a focus on accessible, relationship-centered women's health. Rounding out the market, Avenir Women's Health is Hera's OB/GYN hospitalist program, providing 24/7 in-hospital labor and delivery coverage at affiliated Las Vegas and Henderson hospitals, staffed by board-certified OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialists.

In Reno, Hera extends its maternal-fetal medicine care to Northern Nevada through a High Risk Pregnancy Center office, bringing high-risk pregnancy management, advanced prenatal ultrasound, and prenatal genetic testing to patients across the region.

In the Phoenix metro, My Obgyne serves the southeast valley from San Tan Valley, offering obstetrics, gynecology, certified nurse-midwifery, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, prenatal genetic testing, and adolescent care.

To find a Hera Women's Health practice or provider, visit hera-health.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Howser, Hera Women's Health, 1 224-725-6984, [email protected], https://hera-health.com/

SOURCE Hera Women's Health