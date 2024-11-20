Herb Pharm® Unveils Groundbreaking U.S.-Grown Mushroom Wellness™ Line - A Game-Changer in the Functional Mushroom Market

"We grow with patience, honesty, and care," says Mushroom Wellness' founder George Vaughan. "At our indoor facility in Sequim, WA, we cultivate each strain for an average of 8 to 14 weeks, optimizing for higher beta-glucan levels while delivering on our promise of transparency." Post this

Herb Pharm's Mushroom Wellness line stands apart through its fully vertically integrated growing process, ensuring that every step from cultivation to powder is executed with precision and care. By acquiring Mushroom Harvest (wholesale) and Mushroom Wellness (retail), a leader in U.S. mushroom cultivation for over 25 years, Herb Pharm seamlessly integrates expert mycology into its existing portfolio to bring consumers a product that prioritizes both quality and transparency.

"We grow with patience, honesty, and care," says Mushroom Wellness' founder George Vaughan. "At our indoor facility in Sequim, WA, we cultivate each strain for an average of 8 to 14 weeks, optimizing for higher beta-glucan levels while delivering on our promise of transparency."

Harnessing the Power of Mushrooms

With the rising consumer demand for natural wellness solutions, Herb Pharm's Mushroom Wellness products are designed to harness the optimal potential of mushrooms. The line features a broad-spectrum approach, incorporating both the mycelia (the underground fungal network) and the fruiting bodies (the above-ground mushroom structure) in every product. This dual inclusion delivers captures the mycochemical profile of both mycelium and fruiting body, including the broad-spectrum beta-glucans that make mushrooms a powerful ally for wellness.

"At Herb Pharm, we don't cut corners," says Dr. Christopher Hobbs, Ph.D., renowned mycologist and Chief Scientific Officer for Mushroom Wellness. "We are proud to back our products with rigorous testing, ensuring verified beta-glucan levels and the absence of harmful contaminants. Our commitment to quality isn't just a standard—it's a philosophy."

A New Era for Functional Mushrooms

Herb Pharm's Mushroom Wellness products are not just about supplementation—they represent a new frontier in functional mushrooms. With carefully crafted formulas, each product delivers targeted support for immune health, cognitive function, cardiovascular function, and more. Backed by science, these mushroom blends go beyond trend to offer supportive health benefits.*

Launching with Five Pillar Products:

Reishi Capsules: The "North Star" of the product line, offering traditional support for healthy aging and immune function with 100 mg of beta-glucans per serving.*

Cordyceps Blend with Reishi Capsules: A dynamic duo, offering immune and cardiovascular support.*

Lion's Mane Blend with Reishi Capsules: A supreme focus, memory, and cognitive support blend.*

Turkey Tail Blend with Reishi Capsules: A powerhouse for immune health support with a verified minimum of 10% beta-glucans per serving.*

Everyday 10 Capsules: A comprehensive wellness formula that combines ten species of organic mushrooms, designed for broad-spectrum health benefits.*

About Herb Pharm

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm has built its reputation on ethical, high-quality, and broad-spectrum botanical products. As the first regenerative Organic Certified® herb farm in the world, the company is deeply committed to regenerative agriculture and environmental stewardship. With 45 years of industry leadership and innovation, Herb Pharm is more than just a brand—it's a trusted partner for those seeking time-honored herbal solutions.

About Mushroom Harvest

Established in 1996, Mushroom Harvest has been a pioneer in mushroom cultivation, combining scientific rigor with a passion for mycology. Today, as part of the Herb Pharm family, wholesale ingredient provider Mushroom Harvest continues to lead with its expertise in creating high-quality, transparently produced, and efficacious mushroom products.

For more information about Mushroom Wellness, visit: https://www.herb-pharm.com/pages/mushroom-wellness or contact Herb Pharm's Customer Service at 800-348-4372 or via email at [email protected].

[1] Grand View Research. (2024). North America Functional Mushroom Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Powder, Liquid Extracts), By Type (Reishi, Chaga, Shiitake), By Function, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/

[2] Mordor Intelligence. 2024. Medicinal Mushroom Market Size - Industry Report on Share, Growth Trends & Forecasts Analysis (2024 - 2029). https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/functional-mushroom-market

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Holly Mitton Irgens, Herb Pharm®, 1 617.680.4827, [email protected], https://www.herb-pharm.com/pages/mushroom-wellness

SOURCE Herb Pharm®