Here Are 8 Places Where You Can Eat Like a Local When Visiting Pensacola Beach

Those who travel to Pensacola Beach for picture-perfect weather and fun in the sun are sure to work up an appetite. Thankfully, Pensacola Beach is home to many great restaurants that residents and visitors love, allowing travelers to "eat like a local" during their stay.

Here are eight conveniently located restaurants that feature locally sourced ingredients and from-scratch cooking that is sure to hit the spot the next time you're in Pensacola Beach:

Bonsai: Bonsai offers an elevated Japanese experience — literally — from its slightly hidden location on the second floor of the Hilton Pensacola Beach. The innovative sushi team at Bonsai has created a truly inspired menu of gourmet sushi, Wagyu beef, hand-rolled ramen, top-shelf sake, specialty cocktails you can't find anywhere else, aged soy, and their signature smoked tuna roll topped with hackleback caviar. Bonsai provides unobstructed Gulf views and is Pensacola Beach's most exclusive dining experience. 12 Via De Luna Dr., 850-932-8194, bonsaipensacolabeach.com

Fish Heads: Fun. Fast. Fresh. That's the Fish Heads motto. If you're looking for an open-air spot that has a clear view of the Gulf, this is the restaurant you want to visit. Located behind the Fairfield Inn & Suites, Fish Heads' elevated deck puts you at the perfect vantage point to see straight out to the sugary sands of Pensacola Beach. While enjoying the view, savor delectable tacos, sandwiches, fresh-made salads, seafood plates, hot dogs, and more. Don't let the casual menu fool you: Fish Heads takes excellent care to make sure each bite is better than the last. Don't forget to grab a frozen cocktail or a cocktail bucket to enjoy with your meal. 16 Via De Luna Dr., 850-932-1889, fishheadspensacolabeach.com

Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega: The newly renamed and relocated Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega (formerly Piazza Pizza inside the Hampton Inn Pensacola Beach) offers authentic New York-style pizzas as well as made-to-order Italian subs, sandwiches and salads. The new Bodega has gourmet culinary delights, from fine imported cheeses and house-made desserts to craft beers and wines. Whether dining in or taking out, Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega has the answer for all that you crave. 5 Via De Luna Dr., Suite G, 850-565-1980, piazzapizzapensacolabeach.com

Sal de Mar: A beachside bar where guests can immerse themselves in the coastal lifestyle, Sal de Mar should be a destination on your next visit to Pensacola Beach. Located on the Hilton Pensacola Beach pool deck, Sal de Mar is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day in the sun. Their menu caters to adults and kids, ensuring every family member can indulge in something delicious. The Beach Club, stacked with ham, turkey, Swiss, cheddar, and bacon, promises to be a crowd-pleaser for those seeking a hearty and satisfying lunch. The Sal de Mar Nachos, an ever-popular choice, is a culinary spectacle — an oversized serving that demands to be shared and is sure to make a splash with families. To keep the fun going, consider ordering the signature rum bucket, a round of refreshing daiquiris, or special cocktails for tequila lovers. 12 Via De Luna Dr., 850-916-2999, hiltonpensacolabeach.com/sal-de-mar

Salt: Salt offers a welcoming haven where people come together to enjoy fresh-from-the-Gulf cuisine and share the joy of good company. Located in the Hilton Pensacola Beach, you'll feel transported to a world of warmth and relaxation by entering the inviting space. Inspired by the Mediterranean's vibrant flavors and rich cultural traditions, Salt's dishes are created from scratch using the freshest and most flavorful ingredients available, often featuring Gulf seafood caught just beyond Salt's backyard. You'll enjoy items like housemade Mediterranean dips, signature dishes such as Arroz a la Marinera or Seafood Linguini, rotating desserts, and carefully curated cocktails. At Salt, guests experience coastal dining like never before. 12 Via De Luna Dr., 850-343-6791, saltpensacolabeach.com

Red Fish Blue Fish: Overlooking the beautiful Santa Rosa Sound, Red Fish Blue Fish serves coastal-inspired Southern fare on Pensacola Beach. You can enjoy everything from fresh oysters and po'boy sandwiches on world-famous Gambino's bread to their top-rated chicken brussels sandwich and different kinds of tacos. They have fun lawn games, fire pits, and the perfect seating to enjoy the "best backyard on the beach." Bring your family, friends, kids, or dog and grab a bite while you soak in the fantastic view. 5B Via De Luna Dr., 850-677-8899, redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

Riptides Sports Grill & Tiki Bar: Inside the Holiday Inn Resort, Riptides has a menu with everything from seaside sandwiches and huge buccaneer burgers to tasty tacos and fantastic flatbreads topped with local, seasonal ingredients. You can enjoy your food inside the restaurant or outside on the patio overlooking the pool and massive lazy river. Only steps from the Gulf, the Tiki Bar has fantastic views and offers shade on those hot summer days while you're sipping on one of their cocktails that comes in a 32-ounce collectible bucket. 14 Via De Luna Dr., 850-932-5331, holidayinnresortpensacolabeach.com

Water Pig BBQ: Looking for BBQ? Head over to Water Pig, where you can experience an unparalleled open-air atmosphere to enjoy authentic, low-and-slow smoked BBQ, outstanding house-made side dishes, and one-of-a-kind libations. Just steps from the Santa Rosa Sound, the setting offers everything you need for a perfect beachside day or evening. Whether on the raised deck watching your children play in the sand or bar-side overlooking the sound, Water Pig is ideal for you to tuck into some BBQ on the water. 5 Via De Luna Dr., 850-565-4863, waterpigbbq.com

