Here Media Sets June 14th Exclusive Season 2 Premiere of Lamont Pierre's Award-Winning Original Series 'A Beautiful Cruel Thing'

See the trailer here https://www.here.tv/video/a-beautiful-cruel-thing-s2-trailer

"Once again, HERE TV highlights young, queer, Black filmmakers with their authentic stories. Lamont Pierre is a true visionary with exquisite taste, and we are so pleased of our collaboration", says VP of Content and Emmy-winner David Millbern.

Season 1 of "A Beautiful Cruel Thing" is available for streaming exclusively on HERE TV's network, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the series before the highly anticipated release of Season 2.

Lamont Pierre, known for his work on "Ghosts of Fort Greene" and "Black Love Future," wears multiple hats as the writer, creator, director, and cinematographer of the series. The project is produced under Pierre's Arthouse International Studios label and HERE TV.

About HERE TV

HERE TV is an Emmy Award-winning TV Network dedicated to broadcasting LGBTQ+ content from around the world. With a comprehensive and diverse catalogue of films, documentaries, and series, HERE TV provides a platform for a multitude of voices and stories within the LGBTQ+ community, driving inclusion and representation on-screen. HERE TV is available as a premium channel on all Cable systems and IPTV platforms such as Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv.

