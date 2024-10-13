Here TV Announces the Return of Guys Like You for a Hilarious and Heartfelt Season Two

Guys Like You returns for a captivating second season, continuing to explore Derek's hilarious and heartfelt journey through the ups and downs of modern dating. Packed with comedy, drama, and relatable moments, the new season dives deeper into Derek's search for love while keeping viewers entertained with its signature charm and chaos.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here TV, the premier destination for LGBTQ+ content, proudly announces the return of Guys Like You for an exciting second season, which premiered on October 4, 2024. The series continues to follow the turbulent, funny, and undeniably messy dating life of Derek as he encounters a host of quirky, lovable, and sometimes questionable characters in his quest for love and self-discovery.
With its relatable depiction of the highs and lows of dating in today's world, Guys Like You balances drama, comedy, and a whole lot of heat, offering audiences moments of laughter, heartbreak, and everything in between. Fans can expect to be entertained, challenged, and touched by the realness of Derek's chaotic yet hopeful love life.
"This season really dives deeper into Derek's journey, with even more outrageous encounters that will have viewers both laughing and feeling deeply," said David Millbern, Head of Content for Here TV. "It's a perfect blend of heart and humor, and we can't wait for fans to experience what we have in store."
"Working on this show has been a rollercoaster in the best way," added producer Trystan Colburn. "Season two brings a new level of depth to Derek's character while keeping the fun, chaotic energy the audience loves."
Season two of Guys Like You continues the network's legacy of delivering groundbreaking, diverse, and engaging content for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.
About HERE TV
HERE TV is an Emmy Award-winning TV network dedicated to broadcasting LGBTQ+ content from around the world. With a comprehensive and diverse catalog of films, documentaries, and series, HERE TV provides a platform for a multitude of voices and stories within the LGBTQ+ community, driving inclusion and representation on-screen. HERE TV is available as a premium channel on all cable systems and IPTV platforms such as Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv.
