Here TV Announces the Return of Guys Like You for a Hilarious and Heartfelt Season Two

"This season really dives deeper into Derek's journey, with even more outrageous encounters that will have viewers both laughing and feeling deeply," said David Millbern, Head of Content for Here TV. "It's a perfect blend of heart and humor, and we can't wait for fans to experience what we have in store."

"Working on this show has been a rollercoaster in the best way," added producer Trystan Colburn. "Season two brings a new level of depth to Derek's character while keeping the fun, chaotic energy the audience loves."

Season two of Guys Like You continues the network's legacy of delivering groundbreaking, diverse, and engaging content for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

About HERE TV

HERE TV is an Emmy Award-winning TV network dedicated to broadcasting LGBTQ+ content from around the world. With a comprehensive and diverse catalog of films, documentaries, and series, HERE TV provides a platform for a multitude of voices and stories within the LGBTQ+ community, driving inclusion and representation on-screen. HERE TV is available as a premium channel on all cable systems and IPTV platforms such as Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv.

