Here TV Premieres "Big Rage" on November 1st - The First LGBTQ+ Action Film

A Gay Action Noir Thriller Tackling the Battle for America's Lithium
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here TV proudly announces the premiere of Big Rage, the first-ever LGBTQ+ action film. This exhilarating gay noir thriller, featuring international fashion model and actor Fabian Arnold in his feature film debut, will debut exclusively on Here TV on November 1st.
Set against the stark, treacherous backdrop of the Salton Sea, Big Rage delves into the intense battle for America's lithium supply—an essential resource for electric vehicles and the nation's path to energy independence. Written and produced by Emmy-winning actor-producer David Millbern, the film masterfully weaves a gripping narrative of personal survival and global stakes.
"We wanted to tell a story that is not only thrilling and entertaining but also incredibly relevant," says Millbern. "Big Rage explores the hidden struggles for critical resources where personal ambition collides with geopolitical forces—a compelling blend of human conflict and international intrigue."
Following its premiere on Here TV, Big Rage will be available for a 30-day exclusive window for purchase and rental on Fandango TVOD beginning November 15th.
Watch the trailer here: https://www.here.tv/video/big-rage-trailer
About HERE TV
HERE TV is an Emmy Award-winning television network committed to delivering high-quality LGBTQ+ content from across the globe. Its diverse catalog spans films, documentaries, and original series, providing a platform for unique voices and stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Through compelling programming, Here TV continues to champion inclusion and representation on-screen.
HERE TV is available as a premium channel on all major cable and IPTV platforms, including Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv.
