Here TV Premieres "Big Rage" on November 1st - The First LGBTQ+ Action Film

"We wanted to tell a story that is not only thrilling and entertaining but also incredibly relevant," says Millbern. "Big Rage explores the hidden struggles for critical resources where personal ambition collides with geopolitical forces—a compelling blend of human conflict and international intrigue."

Following its premiere on Here TV, Big Rage will be available for a 30-day exclusive window for purchase and rental on Fandango TVOD beginning November 15th.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.here.tv/video/big-rage-trailer

About HERE TV

HERE TV is an Emmy Award-winning television network committed to delivering high-quality LGBTQ+ content from across the globe. Its diverse catalog spans films, documentaries, and original series, providing a platform for unique voices and stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Through compelling programming, Here TV continues to champion inclusion and representation on-screen.

HERE TV is available as a premium channel on all major cable and IPTV platforms, including Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv.

